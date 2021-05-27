This Body Mask Treats 'Rough, Bumpy, and Lumpy Skin' to Leave You Glowing
It's officially that time of year when biker shorts, crop tops, and swimwear start making regular appearances. But sometimes the thought of baring it all can be scary, especially when dealing with body acne. Although bumps, zits, and ingrown hairs are totally normal, they can be painful and a total knock to your confidence. Instead of suffering, try Kopari's newest launch, the Pink Soufflé Body Mask (Buy It, $39, koparibeauty.com).
The whipped mask brings the same blemish-fighting ingredients used in facial skin care to the rest of the body to give a clear, glowing complexion from head to toe. Core ingredients, kaolin and bentonite clay, detox the skin by lifting away impurities and excess oil, while hydrating coconut oil and antioxidant-packed dragon fruit extract restore moisture to leave skin silky soft. But the real reason shoppers are calling this formula a "lifesaver" is one unexpected ingredient: niacinamide. (Read all about the benefits of niacinamide here — or keep scrolling.)
The skin-care superstar is the latest ingredient to gain traction for its skin-boosting benefits. A form of vitamin B3 and a total multitasker, it restores the skin's moisture barrier, calms redness, reduces signs of aging, and improves discoloration. More importantly, it helps prevent acne by decreasing oil production and normalizing pore linings (translation: stopping excess sebum) to keep them from becoming enlarged and clogged, according to a previous interview with Sheel Desai Solomon, M.D., a dermatologist in North Carolina.
Basically, this body mask is your way to say "goodbye" to butt, boob, and back acne for good. Simply apply a generous layer of the bright pink treatment to affected areas about 10 minutes before your shower and rinse off. Don't have time to spare? Use the mask as a spot treatment to tackle whiteheads, blackheads, or irritation post-bikini trim as you sleep. (Related: The 9 Best Acne Spot Treatments)
Buy It: Kopari Pink Soufflé Body Mask, $39, koparibeauty.com
Reviewers say you should start to see a difference in your skin right away, but many recommended using the mask at least three times a week to see the best results, including fewer stretch marks, dark spots, and zits.
"I think it's genius that we can mask our body and tackle rough, bumpy, and even lumpy skin," wrote one reviewer. "I have always been a little self conscious about my arms since I have Keratosis pilaris, which is just a fancy name for getting a little bit of build up of protein in the pores where my hair follicles grow. I use[d] this body mask on my arms and saw amazing results in just one use. My skin felt smoother, more hydrated, glowy, and just a little tighter!"
Another wrote, "I've never used a product that gave me such dramatic results so quickly! I have very sensitive, acne-prone skin, and this product works great for me. I've been using it a few times a week and can feel how much softer my skin is after each use. It doesn't dry out my skin, and, after just a couple uses, the texture of my skin was noticeably smoother and my problem areas had cleared up. This has become a staple in my skin care collection."
Feel pretty in pink and give your body a little extra love just in time for summer by adding this new $39 release to your cart.