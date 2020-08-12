This Natural Deodorant Actually Keeps Me Feeling Fresh—Even On the Hottest Summer Days

In case you’re unfamiliar with the difference between antiperspirant and deodorant, it’s simple: Antiperspirant is designed to stop odor and sweat, while deodorant is simply designed to prevent odor. (Antiperspirant has aluminum in the formula, which is the ingredient that plugs up your sweat glands to stop you from sweating.) You may be wondering why someone would someone want to let their sweat flow freely. Here's the deal: Your body naturally wants to sweat—it’s actually how your body regulates temperature—and some people like to let their bodies do their natural thing. (Some experts have suggested a possible connection between the use of antiperspirants or deodorants and health issues such as breast cancer, although there's currently no conclusive scientific evidence linking the two, according to the National Cancer Institute.)