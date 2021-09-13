Kourtney Kardashian Just Wore the Foundation That Travis Barker Helped Go Viral
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their red carpet debut during Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards and reminded everyone watching from home that this is their world, and you're just living in it. The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in February, coordinated in matching black outfits on Sunday night — complete with leather and spikes — and did not hold back from their usual PDA.
While it's clear that Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, are in sync style-wise, the same can be said when it comes to their full-coverage makeup selection. Kardashian's makeup artist, Rokael Lizama, used KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin Perfecting Foundation Balm (Buy It, $38, sephora.com) for her complexion at Sunday's VMAs. And yes, before you ask, it's the same foundation Barker helped make go viral in March, when his 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, used the product to cover up his tattoos in a widely seen Instagram video.
"I went with the Good Apple Perfecting Foundation Balm because it is full coverage but still looks like skin," Lizama tells Shape. That checks out with reviews of the product that have flooded TikTok. Creators on the app have been raving about the balm's ability to cover up discoloration and eliminate the need for concealer, despite feeling "traceless" and "serum-like" on the skin.
When applying the foundation on Kardashian before the VMAs, Lizama "mixed it with a little bit of a skin oil to make it a little more dewy and blended it with a beauty sponge into place." He used multiple shades to "add contour and warmth," specifically Medium 042, Tan 060, Tan 063, and Tan 066.
For the overall look, Lizama was going for "a classic Kourtney glam," so he "kept the makeup very bronzy and glowy — nothing too overdone because I wanted her beauty to shine through." To achieve that, Lizama incorporated picks such as the KVD Beauty Shade + Light Face Contour Refillable Palette (Buy It, $50, sephora.com) and the Everlasting Blush (Buy It, $26, sephora.com) in shades Foxglove and Honeysuckle.
If you're intrigued by the Kravis-approved product that's already taken over TikTok, you can snag some — along with everything else from Kardashian's VMAs makeup — from KVD Beauty, Sephora, or Ulta.