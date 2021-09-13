"I went with the Good Apple Perfecting Foundation Balm because it is full coverage but still looks like skin," Lizama tells Shape. That checks out with reviews of the product that have flooded TikTok. Creators on the app have been raving about the balm's ability to cover up discoloration and eliminate the need for concealer, despite feeling "traceless" and "serum-like" on the skin. (Related: The 11 Best Foundations for Oily Skin, According to Experts and Reviews)