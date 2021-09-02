Kristen Bell Just Revealed the Mascara She Swears By for Her No-Makeup Look
Months spent social distancing and working from home have completely changed the way I use makeup. Nowadays, I aim for the no-makeup look popularized by celebs and beauty gurus. It streamlines my makeup routine to just a handful of products picked to enhance my features rather than overhaul them. But while my exploration into the world of makeup minimalism has just started, it's had a longtime fan in actress Kristen Bell — and she just dropped all her secrets to keeping it ~ au natural ~.
The actress filmed her entire skin-care and makeup routine for Vogue's Beauty Secret series. Posted last week, the 11-minute video reveals Bell's go-to products for reducing redness and creating an everyday makeup look, including the Skinceuticals Phyto Corrective Gel (Buy It, $67, skinceuticals.com), the Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer, (Buy It, $32, sephora.com), and Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Lipstick (Buy It, $34, charlottetilbury.com). Of course, the lineup also included a few products from Happy Dance, her CBD beauty line launched with Lord Jones earlier this year. (Related: Kristen Bell's Self-Care Philosophy)
As a known follower of Bell's advice — for example, testing her favorite vegan mascara — I immediately wanted to add everything to my shopping cart. But as a millennial on a budget, I narrowed down the star's picks to a standout product that piqued my interest: the Mac Haute and Naughty Lash Mascara (Buy It, $25, nordstrom.com).
The Family Game Night host opts for the $25 mascara for two reasons: It's brown rather than jet black, and the formula has a thinner, more watery consistency that emphasizes length over volume. Bell says this allows her to enhance her features "ever so slightly," and it doesn't appear like she has a lot of makeup on. When applying the no-clump formula, she keeps swipes to a minimum and focuses on the outer corner of the eyes. (BTW, here's another $20 product the singer swears by.)
While Bell loves the ophthalmologist-tested formula for its all-natural finish, the product's unique design ensures you're not limited to just length. It has two separate wipers, aka attachments at the entrance of the mascara tube that controls how much product stays on the brush when you pull it out. The first wiper coats the brush in just the right amount of mascara for a voluminous, dramatic look without the need to wipe it off on the edge of the tube. If you want a softer effect, you can remove all excess mascara by pulling the brush through the second wiper on the wand handle.
Buy It: MAC Haute & Naughty Lash Mascara, $25, nordstrom.com
Naturally, Bell isn't the only person obsessed with this Mac mascara. Hundreds of shoppers gave it a perfect rating on Nordstrom, calling it the "best mascara ever." They say the unique brush takes time to get used to but makes the product more versatile for a range of looks. Reviewers also clarify that although the formula does go on slick and wet, it dries quickly to become smudge-proof. (Worried about sweat? Try these waterproof mascaras instead.)
"This is absolutely the best mascara that I've tried, and I've tried many from drugstore to expensive name brands," says a customer. "I have always gone back to this MAC mascara. It never clumps or flakes… I'm done experimenting. I will never cheat on MAC again!"
Another adds: "Hands down the best mascara on the market. The two wand styles are amazing, the top one lengthens my lashes, and the bottom one makes my lashes more fat and full. I use them together, and it looks like I have fake lashes on."
Between Bell's stamp of approval and tons of rave reviews, it's clear this $25 mascara is a great way to start building an arsenal of no-makeup-makeup — and something tells me that I won't be the only one making the purchase.