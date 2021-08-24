Shoppers Say This Razor Burn Treatment Is the 'Best Thing to Happen' to Their Bikini Lines

Altogether, the treatment has accumulated more than 100 five-star reviews. While that may not seem like a lot compared to the number of reviews left for products on massive retailer sites, the cream is made by a small business owned by Khadidja Toure. The biomedical engineer grew up creating DIY recipes with her mother to treat skin concerns, according to the brand's website. After traveling, she realized many of the West African ingredients her mother swore by, including shea butter, were also integral to beauty products worldwide. Toure launched her clean beauty brand Kubra Kay in 2019, and its lineup quickly attracted devoted fans. (Related: The Nourishing 'Skinclusive' Brand That Belongs In Your Beauty Routine)