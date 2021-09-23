The Four Skin-Care Products Kylie Jenner Uses Every Night
It's as easy as 1, 2, 3 — well, in this case, 4.
Kylie Jenner is known for being a makeup maven and influencer extraordinaire, but beyond that, she's a constant source of skin envy. Fortunately for fans, Jenner recently took to her Instagram Stories to share four of her go-to products that are components of her nighttime skincare routine.
Jenner typically begins the process by using her namesake Kylie Skin Makeup Melting Cleanser (Buy It, $28, ulta.com). "This has changed everything," said Jenner of the cream-to-oil cleanser in a recent Instagram Story, noting that relying on makeup wipes can be harsh to your overall complexion. Jenner's Makeup Melting Cleanser is made with botanical oils (and, ICYDK, scientific data has previously illustrated that certain botanical ingredients can repair skin damage and fade wrinkles) to gently and effectively dissolve makeup on the spot — no rubbing required. Simply wet your face, massage in the balm, rinse it off, and pat dry with a plush washcloth (Buy It, $16, amazon.com).
Buy It: Kylie Skin Makeup Melting Cleanser, $28, ulta.com
After melting away her makeup, Jenner then followed up with two pumps of her Kyle Skin Foaming Face Wash (Buy It, $24, ulta.com). "You don't need a lot," says Jenner in her Instagram Story while massaging the foam into her face. This face wash is made with coconut-based surfactants and glycerin to gently cleanse the skin without stripping it of moisture. Glycerin, which is a colorless, odorless sugar alcohol, is common in most moisturizers and cleansers as it works to protect the skin against dryness and irritations.
Jenner completes her nighttime routine by using the Kylie Skin Hyaluronic Acid Serum (Buy It, $28, ulta.com) and Kylie Skin Vitamin C Serum (Buy It, $28, ulta.com). Hyaluronic acid (which is a sugar) works to plump and hydrate skin thanks to its ability to hold up to 1,000 times (!) its weight in water. Vitamin C is also a skincare mainstay thanks in part to its anti-aging benefits. (Read more: The Best Vitamin C Skin-Care Products for Brighter, Younger-Looking Skin)
Four products for a radiant complexion? Sold!
Beyond sharing her nighttime skincare routine, Jenner frequently keeps her 270 million Instagram followers in the loop about other aspects of her life. Not only did she recently reveal that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together, but she also teased a new line of baby products. And if it's anything like her other businesses, it's bound to be a success.
