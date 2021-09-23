The Four Skin-Care Products Kylie Jenner Uses Every Night

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Kylie Jenner is known for being a makeup maven and influencer extraordinaire, but beyond that, she's a constant source of skin envy. Fortunately for fans, Jenner recently took to her Instagram Stories to share four of her go-to products that are components of her nighttime skincare routine.

After melting away her makeup, Jenner then followed up with two pumps of her Kyle Skin Foaming Face Wash (Buy It, $24, ulta.com). "You don't need a lot," says Jenner in her Instagram Story while massaging the foam into her face. This face wash is made with coconut-based surfactants and glycerin to gently cleanse the skin without stripping it of moisture. Glycerin, which is a colorless, odorless sugar alcohol, is common in most moisturizers and cleansers as it works to protect the skin against dryness and irritations.

Four products for a radiant complexion? Sold!