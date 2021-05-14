The inclusion of gold in the formulas was more than just an effort to make the collection sound fancy. Gold is known for its reflective properties, which is why you may have seen someone holding up a gold reflector while a photographer takes photos nearby — the disk is meant to impart a warm glow on the subject. And that's due in part to the fact that the metal absorbs more blue light than red and yellow. The gold particles in La Prairie Pure Gold products are meant to bring those reflective properties to the surface of your skin, creating a lit-from-within glow when light hits your face. (Related: Are Fancy Gold-Infused Skin-Care Products Worth the Hype?)