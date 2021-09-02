The Best Labor Day Weekend Beauty Sales to Start Shopping Now
Like it or not, Labor Day weekend 2021 is quickly approaching. And whether you're disappointed about fall's impending arrival or you wish pumpkin spice season would hurry up already, you can probably appreciate LDW for what it is. The first Monday in September brings fireworks and fair-weather cookouts, and for a lot of people, a day off from school or work. It's also prime time for some retail therapy if you're hoping to score deals without holding out until Black Friday. (Related: The Shape 2021 Skin Awards Will Give You the Glow-Up This Year Needs)
You can expect plenty of tech and furniture Labor Day sales of course, but beauty sales are also worth browsing this time of year. Maybe you want to try a burgundy lipstick after a summer of minimal makeup or you're hoping to transition your skin-care routine to be more fall-appropriate. If you're feeling ambitious, you can even use this as an opportunity for some early holiday shopping. Whatever your motives, you'll find plenty of discounts on skin-care, hair, and makeup products.
All that being said, the last thing you probably want to do is spend time surfing the web to find the best Labor Day sales of 2021 rather than soaking up the remainder of the summer. Here are all of the best sales in one place, so you can focus your energy elsewhere. (Related: The Exact Order to Apply Your Skin-Care Products)
The Best Labor Day Sales On Skin Care
- Asutra: Now through 9/6, take 25 percent off sitewide.
- Bathing Culture: From 9/3 through 9/6, take 15 percent off sitewide with the code RELAX15.
- Currentbody: Now through 9/6, take up to 25 percent off select devices.
- Everyday Humans: From 9/3 through 9/6, take 20 percent off sitewide.
- Freck Beauty: From 9/3 through 9/7, take 20 percent off all skin-care and skin-care bundles.
- Grande Cosmetics: From 9/3 through 9/7, take up to 50 percent off select items.
- Hey Dewy: Now through 9/6, take 20 percent off sitewide with the code LABORDAY20.
- Indeed Labs: From 9/3 through 9/6, take 25 percent off sitewide.
- Joanna Vargas: From 9/3 through 9/6, take 20 percent off sitewide excluding bundles with the code LABORDAY.
- Josie Maran: Now through 9/6, get a 10-milliliter Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter with a $50 purchase or a 4-ounce Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter with a $75 purchase.
- Juara: From 9/3 through 9/7, take 15 percent off sitewide with the code Labor15.
- La Roche-Posay: Now through 9/7, take 15 percent off and receive three samples on orders of $60 or more with the code BACK15.
- Lord Jones: From 9/3 through 9/6, take 20 percent off select products with code LDW20.
- Macrene Actives: Now through 9/6, take 15 percent off sitewide.
- Murad: From 9/3 through 9/6, get a free mini Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum and free shipping with any purchase.
- Paula's Choice: Now through 9/7, take 15 percent off sitewide, or 20 percent off three or more items.
- Soko Glam: Now through 9/7, take 20 percent off select skin-care curations with the code SELFCARE20.
- Strivectin: Now through 9/6, Receive a free Hyperlift with a purchase of $85 or more.
- This Works: Now through 9/6, take 25 percent off select products.
- Tower 28: From 9/3 through 9/6, purchase a Sensitive Merch Set for $60 or an SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray Set for $28.
- Vacation: From 9/3 through 9/6, take 15 percent off sitewide.
The Best Labor Day Sales On Hair Care
- Better Not Younger: Now through 9/6, buy two products get one free.
- Bio Ionic: From 9/3 through 9/6, take 25 percent off select irons and dryers at Sephora.
- IGK: From 9/3 through 9/6, buy one shampoo or conditioner get one half off with the code BYEBYEBYE.
- Moroccanoil: Now through 9/6, Receive a travel-sized All In One Leave-In Conditioner with orders of $85 or more.
- Overtone: Now through 9/7, take 25 percent off orders under $100 with code 25OFF or 30% off orders over $100 with code 30OFF.
- Pattern Beauty: From 9/3 through 9/6, take 25 percent off sitewide excluding bundles.
- Playa: Now through 9/3, take 20 percent off orders of $75 or more, or 30 percent off orders of $125 or more with the code SAVEMORE30.
- R+Co: From 9/3 through 9/6, take 20 percent off orders of $75 or more with the code WEEKEND.
- Seen Hair Care: From 9/4 through 9/6, receive a moleskin notebook with the purchase of any two liter-sized product.
- Vegamour: Now through 9/7, take 25 percent off sitewide.
The Best Labor Day Sales On Makeup
- E.l.f. Cosmetics: Now through 9/6, take 60 percent off select items.
- KVD Beauty: Now through 9/6, build your own bundle of five products for $65, and receive a free scarf on orders of $65 of more.
- Lawless Beauty: From 9/3 through 9/6, take 20 percent off all lip and eye products.
- Physician's Formula: From 9/3 through 9/16, take 30 percent off sitewide with the code PF30SUMMER.
- W3ll People: From 9/3 through 9/6, take 20 percent off all orders of $75 or more.