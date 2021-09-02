The Best Labor Day Weekend Beauty Sales to Start Shopping Now

Like it or not, Labor Day weekend 2021 is quickly approaching. And whether you're disappointed about fall's impending arrival or you wish pumpkin spice season would hurry up already, you can probably appreciate LDW for what it is. The first Monday in September brings fireworks and fair-weather cookouts, and for a lot of people, a day off from school or work. It's also prime time for some retail therapy if you're hoping to score deals without holding out until Black Friday. (Related: The Shape 2021 Skin Awards Will Give You the Glow-Up This Year Needs)