These 10 Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands Have Everything You Need for a Proper Glow-up
The Latinx community is stocked with spending power. There's no other group quite like this group that consistently shops in-store and online — so much so, in fact, that a 2019 Nielsen report predicts that Latinx buying power could rise to $1.9 trillion in 2023. And when it comes to beauty products, Latinx leads the mark, spending up to $142 per buyer in 2018 on hair, skin, and cosmetics through physical retailers.
Yes, the spending is there, however, the representation is not. Although Latinx walk up and down those beauty aisles, they don't necessarily see themselves in the ads for that new fragrance or spot hair-care creations for their curls. And that's why Latinx-founded brands and companies — such as those listed here and beyond — are so important. (Related: 13 Latinx-Owned Wellness Brands That Have Everything You Need — and Then Some)
When you purchase a product (or two…or three…) from Latinx-owned business, you're helping to boost diversity and foster inclusivity in the beauty world. Quite simply: you're supporting a community that so desperately wants to be seen. So whip out your wallet and start shopping to help elevate Latinx- and other minority-owned businesses today, tomorrow, and always.
For TMRW
At the same time that Maia Alejandro got pregnant, her cousin was diagnosed with breast cancer — and both of these diagnoses inspired Alejandro to take a closer look at what's in her medicine cabinet. Through research, she learned about the unfortunate amount of harmful ingredients hiding in so many beauty products. And so, the Afro-Latinx now-mom of twins decided to start a clean cosmetics company whose offerings encourage women to practice self-care (think: DIY manicures) without sacrificing their health. Today, Alejandro's brainchild, For TMRW, boasts a range of nontoxic nail polish shades, each of which corresponds with a specific mood. Take, for example, For Now: a midnight blue lacquer the brand recommends "wear[ing] when you want to feel peaceful and relaxed." What's more, a portion of For TMRW's sales are donated to Sad Girls Club, a nonprofit dedicated to erasing the stigma around mental health among women of color. (Related: Exactly How to Get a Salon-Quality Manicure at Home)
Buy It: For TMRW For Now, $18, fortmrw.co
Joaquina Botánica
Beauty runs deep for New York-native Giovanna Campagna. Inspired by her great-great-grandmother who owned one of the first apothecaries in Cali, Colombia, Campagna recently ventured into skin care by starting Joaquina Botánica. As of right now, her line only includes one product, but what the brand lacks in extensive offerings, it makes up for in innovation. Focused on "returning to the power of our nature," Joaquina Botánica infuses its Orquídea + Vitamin C Hydrating Glow Oil with botanicals typically found in Latin America such as antioxidant-rich orchid extract. Also with "superfruits" cacay, maracuja, and camu camu, the elixir is pretty much the fountain of youth in a bottle.
Ceremonia
Ceremonia describes itself as a clean haircare brand rooted in Latinx heritage. The popular Aceite de Moska (Buy It, $25, ceremonia.com) is meant for those who need to give their scalp some TLC, while the shampoos and conditioners are designed for straight, wavy, and curly-haired gals because Latinx locks are not one-in-the-same. While you might head to Ceremonia's online shop for some wash day essentials, you're definitely going to stay for the statement-making scrunchies (Buy It, $14, ceremonia.com).
Buy It: Ceremonia The Treat & Style Duo,
$45 $40, ceremonia.com
Moringaia
If this brand was a book, the Caribbean would be the setting and the moringa tree would be the main character. Founded by siblings Ben-Yam Barshi and Elah Barshi, Moringaia is a bath and body brand built on the power of moringa seed oil — an antioxidant-rich oil from the moringa tree that's packed with ultra-moisturizing vitamin E and oleic acid. The rich liquid, which is sourced from the Dominican Republic, is also the first ingredient of each of the company's offerings, from the Cool Wash Body Soap (Buy It, $18, moringaia.com) to the Island Glow Body Oil (Buy It, $52, moringaia.com). So no matter which product you purchase, you know your skin will be left nourished AF. (Related: 8 Beauty Oils to Keep You Hydrated from Head to Toe)
Buy It: Moringaia Clear Skies Face Serum, $32, moringaia.com
Valdé
This one is for all those lipstick lovers out there. Built on the idea that lipstick is a form of armor, Valdé is on a mission to make every customer feel confident and ready to take on with the day thanks to a simple swipe of one of their shades. The brand stands out not only for its richly pigmented hues but also for its one-of-a-kind refillable packaging. Here's how it works: Pick your favorite Valdé lipsticks and then use the perfectly crafted Valdé Armor or vessel to store your lipstick while on the go. Don't be surprised if you get more compliments on the eye-catching case than the lipstick itself — it's a conversation starter, to say the least. The formulas are vegan, rich in color, and creamy thanks to moisturizing flaxseed oil (translation: no dry lips).
Buy It: Valdé Armor + Refillable Lip Set, starting at $199, valdebeauty.com
Elaluz
Whether you're a budding fashionista, a beauty lover, or simply spend too much time on Instagram, odds are you're familiar with the name Camila Coelho. Boasting nearly 9 million followers on the 'gram, Coelho is quite the influencer — and, as of late, she's also quite the entrepreneur. Last year, the Brazilian-born social media star founded Elaluz, a skin-care company whose name means "she's light" in Coelho's native Portuguese. While the company is fairly new, it already has a wide range of offerings, including overnight tanning cream (Buy It, $29, revolve.com), refreshing face mist (Buy It, $49, revolve.com), lip and cheek stain (Buy It, $34, revolve.com) — all of which are formulated without parabens and phthalates (which can act as endocrine disruptors), among other potentially harmful chemicals.
Buy It: Elaluz 24K Eye Treatment, $39, revolve.com
La Boticá
Sure, this Afro-Dominican brand is mostly known for its candles, but they also potion super luxe perfumes available as traditional spray fragrances and as fragranced oils. Crafted in New York City by Dawn Marie West, La Boticá's creations embody a range of different scents, from notes of fig leaf and black currant — Casablanca Eau de Parfum (Buy It, $130, laboticanyc.com) — to grapefruit and rose — Barcelona Eau de Parfum (Buy It, $130, laboticany.com). Added bonus: a portion of the brand's proceeds are donated to The Dream Project, a nonprofit helping to bring education programs to underserved youth in the Dominican Republic.
Buy It: La Boticá Soho Eau de Parfum, $130, laboticanyc.com
Alamar Cosmetics
Named after founder Gabriela Trujillo's hometown in Cuba, Alamar Cosmetics is a makeup company that, in the brand's words, is "celebrating culture through cosmetics." In addition to continual bestsellers such as nude lip liners and soft shadow brushes, Alamar Cosmetic's offerings continue to grow with every new drop. The latest item to join the brand's lineup? The Colorette Blush Trio (Buy It, $25, alamarcosmetics.com), a trifecta of hyaluronic acid-infused blushes that are designed to add a touch of sun-kissed glow to medium/tan skin.
Chillhouse
Known by NYC-ers as a Zen oasis down in Soho, Chillhouse is a self-care destination whose menu of services includes relaxing face and body massages as well as Instagram-worthy manicures. Can't step foot inside Chillhouse IRL? No problem. You can still score the brand's iconic nail designs by shopping their collection of reusable press-on nails known as Chill Tips. Channel the '70s with Groovy Baby (Buy It, $16, urbanoutfitters.com) or keep it simple with the squiggly lines of Black + White (Buy It, $16, urbanoutfitters.com). (Related: The Best Press-On Nails for a Salon-Worthy Mani at Home)
Buy It: Chillhouse Discoteca Chill Tips, $16, urbanoutfitters.com
Rizos Curls
Growing up in the Latinx community, hearing the phrase "pelo malo" or bad hair can be common, especially if you have curly hair. After years of battling her hair, Julissa Prado was determined to create a line of products for curly-haired girls such as herself — and, in doing so, end this strands-related stigma. From the Defining Cream (Buy It, $22, target.com) to the Deep Conditioner (Buy It, $20, target.com), Rizos Curls' creations are designed to deliver defined, soft, and frizz-free curls. They're packed with ingredients such as coconut oil, aloe vera, and shea butter that keep both your hair and scalp healthy. But, above everything else, Prado's products are here to remind you that hair — be it curly, kinky, or wavy — is beautiful and should be celebrated. (Related: 11 Black Women Get Real About Natural Hair at Job Interviews)
Buy It: Rizzos Curls Light Hold Gel, $20, target.com