This one is for all those lipstick lovers out there. Built on the idea that lipstick is a form of armor, Valdé is on a mission to make every customer feel confident and ready to take on with the day thanks to a simple swipe of one of their shades. The brand stands out not only for its richly pigmented hues but also for its one-of-a-kind refillable packaging. Here's how it works: Pick your favorite Valdé lipsticks and then use the perfectly crafted Valdé Armor or vessel to store your lipstick while on the go. Don't be surprised if you get more compliments on the eye-catching case than the lipstick itself — it's a conversation starter, to say the least. The formulas are vegan, rich in color, and creamy thanks to moisturizing flaxseed oil (translation: no dry lips).