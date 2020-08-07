Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Riverdale actress has been relying on more than one celebrity-favorite.

Quarantine has driven a lot of people to rework their beauty routines over the past few months, whether that means mastering gel manicures or embracing their natural hair texture. On her end, Lili Reinhart has discovered some new favorite skin-care products, and she's generously shared her findings.

Reinhart shared a photo on her Instagram Story of five of the products that she's currently including in her routine. "Shoutout to some of my favs getting me through these days," she wrote. (Related: What's Going On with Your Skin During Quarantine?)

Her picks include a single gadget: the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer (Buy It, $149, nordstrom.com). It's an at-home alternative to the facial steamers that are often used as an initial step during professional facial treatments. Steam helps to dilate pores, making exfoliation easier, and encouraging better absorption of products that you apply afterward.

In addition to the fancy facial steamer, Reinhart has been using Augustinus Bader The Cream (Buy It, $170, revolve.com), an anti-aging face cream. It contains a combo of amino acids, vitamins, and synthesized versions of molecules found naturally in skin, designed to trigger the skin's natural repair process. The cream quickly gained a cult following among celebrities and skin-care experts alike following its introduction in 2018.

On the cleanser front, Reinhart added Alumier Purifying Cleanser Gel to the mix. Alumier MD is a medical-grade skin-care brand, so you have to buy its products through a skin-care professional. (Connecting with someone through the brand's website is an option.) Reinhart's cleanser is a pH-balanced cleanser containing soothing aloe and chamomile.