Lili Reinhart Says These Skin-Care Products Are Getting Her Through Quarantine
The Riverdale actress has been relying on more than one celebrity-favorite.
Quarantine has driven a lot of people to rework their beauty routines over the past few months, whether that means mastering gel manicures or embracing their natural hair texture. On her end, Lili Reinhart has discovered some new favorite skin-care products, and she's generously shared her findings.
Reinhart shared a photo on her Instagram Story of five of the products that she's currently including in her routine. "Shoutout to some of my favs getting me through these days," she wrote. (Related: What's Going On with Your Skin During Quarantine?)
Her picks include a single gadget: the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer (Buy It, $149, nordstrom.com). It's an at-home alternative to the facial steamers that are often used as an initial step during professional facial treatments. Steam helps to dilate pores, making exfoliation easier, and encouraging better absorption of products that you apply afterward.
In addition to the fancy facial steamer, Reinhart has been using Augustinus Bader The Cream (Buy It, $170, revolve.com), an anti-aging face cream. It contains a combo of amino acids, vitamins, and synthesized versions of molecules found naturally in skin, designed to trigger the skin's natural repair process. The cream quickly gained a cult following among celebrities and skin-care experts alike following its introduction in 2018.
Another hydrating pick, Renée Rouleau Skin Recovery Lotion (Buy It, $44, reneerouleau.com) is one of Reinhart's recent favorites. It's part of the skin-care line from Renée Rouleau, esthetician to Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Demi Lovato, among other celebrities. Rouleau's line is designed around a tailored approach to skin-care, and the Skin Recovery Lotion is meant for what Rouleau calls types three and four—oily or combination skin that's sensitive and prone to consistent or occasional breakouts. (Related: The Best Skin-Care Routine for Normal and Combination Skin)
On the cleanser front, Reinhart added Alumier Purifying Cleanser Gel to the mix. Alumier MD is a medical-grade skin-care brand, so you have to buy its products through a skin-care professional. (Connecting with someone through the brand's website is an option.) Reinhart's cleanser is a pH-balanced cleanser containing soothing aloe and chamomile.
Finally, Reinhart threw in a body care pick: Osea Malibu Undaria Algae Body Oil (Buy It, $48, amazon.com). If it rings a bell, that's likely because the body oil has plenty of other celebrity fans, including Victoria Beckham and Jenna Dewan. The oil's hero ingredient, algae, helps improve hydration and is full of antioxidants, which can counteract free radical production (translation: it's an anti-aging star).
Reinhart has been relying on quite the lineup of skin-care products. If you're thinking of giving your routine a refresh, you can always start by doing some research on her top picks.
