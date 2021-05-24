This Cult-Favorite Moisturizer Is the Secret Behind Lizzo’s Glowing Skin 

As celebrities from Gab Union to P!nk strutted down the red carpet at Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards, Lizzo made her own paparazzi-lit pathway as she embarked on a fun night out with her friends. And while the night's festivities were apparently in honor of her assistant, the award-winning artist garnered seemingly all of the attention, due largely in part to her jaw-dropping glam. Not only did she serve up Storm from X-Men vibes with incredible silver strands but Lizzo was also straight-up glowing thanks to one ultra-luxe moisturizing cream with a cult following among celebs such as Ashley Graham, Kate Bosworth, and Kim Kardashian.