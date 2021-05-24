This Cult-Favorite Moisturizer Is the Secret Behind Lizzo’s Glowing Skin
As celebrities from Gab Union to P!nk strutted down the red carpet at Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards, Lizzo made her own paparazzi-lit pathway as she embarked on a fun night out with her friends. And while the night's festivities were apparently in honor of her assistant, the award-winning artist garnered seemingly all of the attention, due largely in part to her jaw-dropping glam. Not only did she serve up Storm from X-Men vibes with incredible silver strands but Lizzo was also straight-up glowing thanks to one ultra-luxe moisturizing cream with a cult following among celebs such as Ashley Graham, Kate Bosworth, and Kim Kardashian.
Though she shared several stunning snaps from Sunday evening on her Instagram grid and Stories, Lizzo's makeup artist, Alexx Mayo, was kind enough to share the exact beauty and skin-care goodies he used on the "Good As Hell" crooner. Alongside two close-up shots of a Lizzo "bringin' the heat but keepin' it cool," Mayo shared the full "beauty breakdown" responsible for the star's radiance, beginning with Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream (Buy It, $265, sephora.com).
If dropping $265 on a single product is enough to strike fear into your heart, trust the brand's many "obsessed" celebs who insist it's well worth the splurge. Not only is it 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free, but this buttery soft formula also contains beeswax, a natural wax produced by bees and often used as a thickener in skin-care products, along with lanolin alcohol, a sheep's wool-derived ingredient that helps lock in moisture as a gentle emollient safe for even the most sensitive of skin types. (Related: Vegan and Cruelty-Free Beauty Brands You Need to Know About)
Also included in the luxurious product's ingredient line-up are hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed rice protein — a powerhouse pair that promises to keep skin feeling soft, smooth, and well-hydrated. <a href=″https://www.sephora.com/product/augustinus-bader-the-rich-cream-with-tfc8-face-moisturizer-P470509″ target=″_blank″ class=″onecms-affiliate-link″ rel=″noopener″>The Rich Cream also includes the brand's signature Trigger Factor Complex (TCF8), a 40-ingredient blend of amino acids, vitamins, proteins, and lipids that's the product of brand co-founder August Bader's 30 years of research. TCF8 is designed to optimize cell renewal, allowing the skin to heal and repair itself from environmental pollutants, sun damage, irritation, and dryness both immediately after use and over time with each application. (Related: How to Protect Your Skin from Free Radical Damage)
While the moisturizer's price might make it seem more of a celeb-type of buy, the product actually has quite the fan club of real, everyday folks too. "This stuff literally melts into your skin leaving it feeling hydrated, plump & health," writes one pleased purchaser. "This is the most life-changing cream I've ever tried! My dry dull skin has felt so hydrated and soft," shares another reviewer. "I don't know what is in this magic cream but it works so well and I couldn't recommend it enough."
You probably don't need any more convincing, but taking one look at Lizzo's glowy, gorgeous skin (even after she "sweat" it out Sunday night) should definitely be enough to have you clicking "add to cart" on this gentle yet powerful moisturizer — or at least putting it on your wish list because $$$. It's impossible to capture that Lizzo glow in a bottle, but <a href=″https://www.sephora.com/product/augustinus-bader-the-rich-cream-with-tfc8-face-moisturizer-P470509″ target=″_blank″ class=″onecms-affiliate-link″ rel=″noopener″>The Rich Cream comes pretty darn close.