Lizzo's social media presence is always like a balm to soothe the soul, whether she's hosting a mass meditation on Instagram Live or inspiring us with her fierce workout videos. In her latest TikTok, she gave fans a BTS glimpse into her beauty routine.
In the video, she invites followers to get ready with her, showing off her brand new, fire-red hair. The singer used several beauty products to achieve her signature glow, including a Fenty Beauty foundation, Milk Makeup Flex Concealer (Buy It, $28, sephora.com), Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (Buy It, $36, sephora.com), and Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray (Buy It, $33, sephora.com).
But the real unsung hero in her makeup routine is the Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer (Buy It, $24, sephora.com). In her TikTok, Lizzo uses the dual-sided product first to brush her brows, then flips it over to the pencil side to fill them in for a bold, yet natural vibe. (Billie Eilish's makeup artist uses the same Benefit brow pencil for her signature look, too.)
There are more than a few reasons why this top-rated brow tool has been called the "holy grail" for "natural-looking brows." For one thing, the Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil comes in a whopping 12 shades, so you're sure to find your perfect match. Plus, the waterproof formula is said to last up to 12 hours, so you can go from work call to workout with flawless brows intact.
Even better is the fact that the Benefit brow pencil contains both coconut oil and castor oil, two ingredients that can nourish and soften hair while promoting growth. Coconut oil has fatty acids that can provide essential moisture, while castor oil helps thicken brows, hair, and lashes thanks to its cocktail of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and omega-6 fats. (Related: The Best Eyebrow Makeup If You're Just Not Ready for Microblading)
Lizzo is far from the only fan of Benefit's Precisely, My Brow Pencil. Even beauty pros are sold on the double-duty brow product. "As a makeup artist I live for a product that is versatile on all skin types and skin colors and this is one product that does that job," wrote a Nordstrom shopper in their five-star review. "I love the pigment in each color that this product has to offer. It applies so well and easy to use when you stroke it on. Love love love this stuff."
"Love this brow pencil!" raved a Sephora reviewer. "It's thin and makes realistic brow strokes and it doesn't wear away during the day. As someone with thin brows, I can't live without this product!"
You can find the Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil at Sephora for $24, but if you act fast, you can snag it from Nordstrom with a 15% discount.