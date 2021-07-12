This $13 Face Mask from Target Is Lo Bosworth's Best-Kept Skin-Care Secret
From butter-soft leggings and Instagram-worthy fitness equipment to monogrammed mugs and budget-friendly beauty buys, you'll be hard-pressed to find someone who can't discover something to love (and buy, in excess) at Target — Hollywood's biggest names included. Case in point? Lo Bosworth, who recently revealed the skin-care product she loves from the mecca marketplace.
On Sunday, the former reality TV star went on a Target run and took her 832,000 Instagram followers along, posting photos of her finds. While she appeared to be disappointed with her initial hunt, Bosworth was able to find a shelf of Versed's Photos, Please Brightening Tightening Face Mask (Buy It, $13, target.com). Seemingly stoked about her skin-care discovery, the CEO and founder of Love Wellness shared a close-up image of multiple pouches of the product with the text, "Okay, not totally shut out. I love this freaking face mask @versed." (Yes, it's the same company that makes the "miracle serum" you've been seeing everywhere.)
A woman of mystery, Bosworth didn't provide her fans with any insight as to exactly why she "love[s]" Versed's clean-beauty creation, but a deeper dive into the mask's standout features makes it clear why the celeb — and, frankly, anyone — would sing its praises.
Designed to turn your complexion from "blah" to "ta-dah," Photos, Please Brightening Tightening Mask contains quite the lineup of powerhouse ingredients to transform your skin for the better. First, there's kaolin clay — a soothing substance that draws impurities from your skin like a gentle vacuum — and then there's turmeric — an antioxidant-rich spice that brightens and evens skin tone. (Related: The Best Face Masks for Every Skin Type, Condition, and Concern, According to Dermatologists)
In addition to these core ingredients, Versed's face mask also calls upon witch hazel to complete its complexion-boosting magic. Not only does the botanical extract absorb excess oil (thanks to its rich composition of tannins), but it also delivers a pore-tightening, skin-smoothing effect that comes pretty damn close to an IG filter. And get this: The Bosworth-approved beauty buy (say that five times fast) promises results in just 10-15 minutes.
Buy It: Versed Photos, Please Brightening Tightening Mask, $13, target.com
"I love that this mask is thick yet smooth and easy to massage over my entire face. I find that it dries relatively quickly for easy removal and my face always feels fresher after use," writes one pleased purchaser. "This is a routine staple!"
Another Target reviewer shares, "You know how your face looks the next day when you do your entire skin-care ritual the night before, drank a gallon of water the day before, and got 12 hours of sleep? Well, that's what this mask does."
And while the pink-hued pick has wracked up an impressive 4.7 stars on Target, there seems to be one con amongst customers: the size. "Wish this was a bigger jar but it works great," writes one buyer, who still says "my skin has never felt better" thanks to the face mask. One pocket-sized pouch contains about 1.5 fl oz of product, which, according to the packaging, equals about 12+ applications. That means each self-care Sunday spent wearing the mask costs a little less than $1.
So, ummm, are you thinking what I'm thinking? Scoring The Hills-level skin of your tween dreams has never been more affordable. (Up next: The Best Target Skin-Care Finds, According to Dermatologists)