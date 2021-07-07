"The real feat is that L'Oréal was able to do this in a liquid delivery system versus a thick cream, which is exactly what L'Oréal patented," notes George, who's tried Wonder Water IRL and "was pleasantly surprised" by the results. And she's not the only person singing the product's praises. In fact, the budget beauty buy has racked up more than 19,000 reviews on Amazon, where it also has nearly five stars. "I don't know what kind of sorcery this stuff is, but I'll definitely be buying bottle after bottle." shares one customer. Another even goes as far as to say, "I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen."