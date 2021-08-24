Two Tubes of This 'Life-Changing' Toning Shampoo Sell Every Minute — and It's Just $6
It's always impressive when a hair product is so popular, a brand is able to move multiple bottles per minute (one shampoo selling every three hours is somehow less persuasive). L'Oréal's EverPure Brass Toning Purple Shampoo falls into the first category, with shoppers nabbing two bottles of the formula from shelves every minute. As someone who loves great hair and low prices, it doesn't get more appealing — especially because it's on Amazon, so you don't have to risk thrown elbows or fruitless drugstore trips to get your hands on it.
L'Oréal just confirmed that EverPure is America's top-selling purple shampoo, which is no easy feat, considering the abundance of options; Amazon alone stocks over 4,000 of them. Then again, L'Oréal's dominated the drugstore hair world for decades. Reviewers and editors alike swear by its heat protectant sprays, and Jennifer Lopez keeps Elnett hairspray on her at all times.
So, how exactly does a $6 shampoo win out over significantly more expensive toners? Per the product's 24,000+ five-star ratings and 1,100 accompanying reviews, it's the rare treatment that combines color-adjusting with serious hydration and shine. And best of all, it's like a trip to the salon condensed into your daily shower. (Related: The 9 Best Purple Shampoos to Cut Down On Brassiness)
Buy It: L'Oréal Paris' EverPure Brass Toning Purple Shampoo, $6, was $7, amazon.com
"This actually worked when I left it for three minutes," writes one person of the effect on their bright, blonde hair. "It added shine and contrast back to my hair." That shine emerges even against tough foes: As one reviewer wrote, it fights through the dullness their hard water imparts to boost shine in a "HUGE" way.
Others compare it to salon brands that go for five times the price, since there's zero difference in the end results. "After using this shampoo about two times, my co-worker asked if I was doing something different to my hair because my blonde highlights looked great. That's when I knew this product actually worked! I'd buy this any day over the expensive salon brands." Another shopper says that they use the shampoo three times a week for best results, letting it sit for three to five minutes to keep brass at bay and secure "that fresh salon look."
Even those looking at "pumpkin-like color" after going from black hair to blonde say it doctored the problem. "I thought the reviews were fake, honestly, because of how well they said this stuff worked. But I was curious, [and] in only one use, it completely removed the orange/brassy/peachy colors and yellows from my hair. This is what it claims to be — better than any major name brand product." (Related: How to Use Toning Shampoos to Keep Your Hair Color Bright and Shiny)
The same person adds that it leaves their hair soft — "or in my case, as soft as one would expect when you fry your hair" — and comes with a pleasant scent despite the lack of fragrance (a major plus for people allergic to most perfumes). The latter reviewer notes that it even brings out their natural highlights, no dye necessary. As expected for a toning shampoo, most reviews seem to come from shoppers with blonde, gray, or white hair, but even dark brunettes with caramel highlights dub the shampoo a "game changer" for subtracting red hues.
"This product has changed my life," writes a final fan of the sulfate-free, Redken-equivalent formula. "My hair color is golden brown, and I love the results! I've gotten many compliments on my hair since using it. I finally figured out what to do with my natural hair color and texture."
