Shoppers Say This Eye Cream Is the 'Only Product' That Helps with Under-Eye Bags — and It's Just $10 Until Midnight
A warm cup of Joe is the ultimate morning pick-me-up — but it's not the only way caffeine can impact your day. When applied topically, the anti-inflammatory ingredient boasts benefits beyond an energy boost. Studies have shown that caffeine may increase blood circulation, which reduces puffiness. It's also chock full of antioxidants and easily penetrates the epidermis aka the skin's outer layer. Talk about a buzz.
What's more, finding beauty products with caffeine is incredibly easy. Take for example, the L'Oreal Dermo-Expertise Eye Defense (Buy It, $10, was $15, amazon.com). The drugstore eye cream combines caffeine and hyaluronic acid in a potent formula that minimizes the appearance of fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles from the very first application. (FYI, dermatologists say there's a right way to apply eye cream.)
Already adored by nearly 7,000 shoppers, the unscented cream has a lightweight gel texture that's non-greasy. As a result, it easily layers under eye makeup — not that you'll need it. One reviewer wrote the eye cream was so effective in reducing dark circles and fine lines that they no longer feel self-conscious when skipping concealer. Better yet, you won't have to wait months for results with reviewers reporting a noticeable difference in a matter of days.
In fact, even the most sleep-deprived among us can't get enough of the dermatologist-tested formula. A 27-year-old new mom who purchased numerous products to reduce her natural dark circles raved about the cream, claiming it works the best. An exhausted law school student backed the sentiment by calling it literal "eye caffeine" and the "best thing in the world." (Related: The 10 Best Eye Creams, According to Dermatologists)
Of course, it's not just users seeing a noticeable difference. One shopper revealed their father-in-law told them they look well-rested after using the cream, despite a poor night of sleep and not drinking coffee. No wonder they deemed the eye cream the "only product" that actually works on under-eye bags.
Really shoppers' only complaint was how little product comes in each jar. Luckily, a little goes a long way and reviewers wrote the 0.5-ounce jar lasted for months even when applied both day and night. Its downsized packaging also makes it great for travel or storing in your bag for a post-workday application. (These 9 travel-size beauty products will also keep you feeling refreshed.)
As if you needed yet *another* reason to add this eye cream to your cart, it's currently 34 percent off as part of Amazon's Epic Daily Deals. That means you can score the beloved eye cream for just $10. But you'll have to hurry; the deal ends at midnight PST tonight, taking this unbeatable price with it.