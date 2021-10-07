Shoppers Say This Eye Cream Is the 'Only Product' That Helps with Under-Eye Bags — and It's Just $10 Until Midnight

In fact, even the most sleep-deprived among us can't get enough of the dermatologist-tested formula. A 27-year-old new mom who purchased numerous products to reduce her natural dark circles raved about the cream, claiming it works the best. An exhausted law school student backed the sentiment by calling it literal "eye caffeine" and the "best thing in the world." (Related: The 10 Best Eye Creams, According to Dermatologists)