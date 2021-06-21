This Mascara Has Such Good Staying Power, Even Beyoncé Is a Fan - and It's $8 for Prime Day
There's something sneakily satisfying about discovering an especially great drugstore beauty find. It almost feels like you're pulling off a magic trick when you start using a product that delivers amazing results for a price far lower than you'd expect. So it's no surprise that Amazon shoppers call L'Oreal's Lash Paradise Mascara (Buy It, $8, amazon.com) "magical." The lifting mascara has five-star ratings from nearly 36,000 Amazon shoppers - and right now, you can get it for 25 percent off in today's Prime Day sale.
Even Beyoncé is a fan. Her longtime makeup artist Sir John revealed to Refinery29 in 2018 that he used the product on the superstar for her iconic two-hour Coachella performance that year. Actress Gabrielle Union also relies on the waterproof version (Buy It, $8, amazon.com) to keep her looking great through her sweatiest workouts.
The mascara's formula is both lengthening and volumizing - perfect for opening up your eyes and getting falsie-like lashes. Some shoppers say it's a convincing dupe for Too Faced's fan-favorite Better Than Sex Mascara (Buy It, $26, sephora.com) - and with its current $8 Prime Day sale price, it costs three times less.
Buy It: L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara, $8 (was $10), amazon.com
Others call the pink-tubed L'Oreal mascara the best they've ever tried - even better than more expensive options. "I will never try another so long as they keep making this one," one wrote. "No clumps, makes [lashes] full with one application, and doesn't flake even in the 90 degree heat today after I sweated my butt off running around after my niece and nephew." (Related: TikTok Users Say This $5 Mascara Is Better Than More Expensive Brands)
People with straight, fine lashes also find that it makes a considerable difference. "I have straight Asian lashes, so even if I curl them they don't stay curled," one reviewer said. "This mascara, however, makes my lashes stay curled, voluminous, and long all day! It's also not too hard to remove like other waterproof mascaras."
With a Prime Day discount on top of the already affordable mascara, you may want to stock up on more than one tube and share the wealth with friends, like one very satisfied Amazon shopper.