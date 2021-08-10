Shoppers Say This $4 Heat Protectant Spray Is a 'Miracle In a Bottle' for Your Hair

If you're wondering what, exactly, a heat protectant spray even does or why you really do need one, it acts as a barrier between the heat of your hair tools and your strands. Without it, the follicle of your hair is entirely exposed to high heat without a buffer, which can cause serious damage. Hair protectants help reduce the risk of frying your hair with the blow dryer or curling iron and also help prevent frizz and keep hair straight.