TikTok Is Obsessed with This Drugstore Mascara — and It's On Sale for Under $8

TikTok doesn't always offer the best advice (see: the "Benadryl challenge"), but when it comes to beauty tips, the social media platform is flooded with solid product recs. The latest beauty product making the rounds on TikTok? L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara (Buy It,
$11, $8, ulta.com).
One quick scroll through the TikTok hashtag #lorealtelescopic and you'll discover countless before-and-after videos demonstrating the mascara's lengthening powers. Available in three colors (black noir, blackest black, and black brown), the mascara's stand-out feature is its dual-sided wand. The brush features one flat side to lengthen lashes and a comb side to separate lashes with precision and eliminate goopy, clumpy spots. Plus, thanks to its fragrance-free formula, the mascara is suitable for even the most sensitive eyes, including contact lens wearers. (Related: The Best Skin Care Routine for Sensitive Skin)
TikTokers aren't the only ones loving L'Oréal Telescopic Mascara. Ulta shoppers have called it the "best mascara on the market," praising the formula's ability to lengthen and add volume without sliding, smudging, or disappearing throughout the day.
"I love trying new mascaras but I always come back to this one," wrote one five-star reviewer. "It never gets flaky or smudges, and the length is glossy and natural, not spidery. The thin brush makes it almost impossible for me to get product on my lids when applying and I can get right up at the roots of my eyelashes." (Related: This Waterproof Mascara Stays On Through Every Cry, Swim, and Sweat)
The mascara also currently holds the number-two spot on Amazon's list of best-selling mascaras. "This is the best mascara I have ever — EVER — used," reads a five-star Amazon review. "I have tried probably 25 brands over my lifetime and this is unbelievable. There is no funky smell that gives me a headache while I'm applying (something that is hard to find, surprisingly), it goes on smoothly, doesn't clump, doesn't flake off, and lasts all day. It even looks like I curl my lashes when I have it on, and I haven't done that in years. I was using a high-end brand that's about $30 a tube before purchasing, and I will never go back. LOVE this stuff." (Related: The Best-Selling Mascara Gabrielle Union Relies On for Sweaty Workouts)
The best part? L'Oréal Telescopic Mascara is currently part of Ulta's Fall Haul event. Between now and October 3, you can save 30 percent on the mascara and score it for under $8. So, what are you waiting for?
