At Just $14, This Top-Rated Anti-Aging Moisturizer Is at Its Lowest Price In a Year
Finding a good anti-aging moisturizer can feel pretty magical, to say the least. When a product actually stays true to its promise and leaves your skin hydrated and healthy, that's something to write home about — and when it does all that for a less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, even better. All this is true of L'Oréal's Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer (Buy It, $14, amazon.com), which is currently available for its lowest price in a year, or 30 percent off its original price of $20.
The moisturizer is formulated with several hardworking ingredients, including Pro-retinol, a form of vitamin A that speeds up collagen production and cell turnover; hyaluronic acid, a sugar naturally produced by the body that helps retain moisture; and vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that can help repair sun damage and hyperpigmentation. Basically, if you want younger-looking skin, these are three ingredients that can seriously help. (Related: The Best Collagen Creams, According to Customer Reviews)
And according to Amazon shoppers, L'Oréal's Revitalift moisturizer really does all that it promises — that's why it's received more than 10,000 five-star ratings. Some reviewers are especially impressed by how fast it works.
"After a week, I felt that I had a younger glow," one wrote. "After at least two weeks, my skin actually does [have] a more consistent texture and color — I haven't even been wearing makeup! It's lightweight and smells delicious and is very inexpensive, which surprised me. I almost feel like it's too lightweight to work, but the ingredients must be doing something for my skin."
Buy It: L'Oréal Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer, $14, was $20, amazon.com
Some find that L'Oréal's moisturizer works just as well as, if not better than, more expensive products when it comes to making their skin look "brighter and younger." One reviewer said: "I had been a faithful user of L'Oréal Revitalift in my 50s with excellent results. Last year I moved to other more expensive facial products but realized that the results were just so-so… I started using Revitalift two weeks ago and one of my friends mentioned that my face looked firmer."
One thing to note: Retinoids can be rendered inactive by sunlight, so this product is best for nighttime application. And to maintain the anti-aging benefits of the moisturizer (and to prevent further sun damage or hyperpigmentation), users should apply sunscreen in the morning.
It's unclear how long shoppers will be able to nab L'Oréal's top-rated anti-aging moisturizer with a 30 percent discount, so if you're looking for a new skin-care hero at a steal of a price, it's best to act fast. You might just find your new holy grail.