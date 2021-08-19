"[It's] hair happiness in a bottle," said another shopper. "I thought I had lost all hope in healing my hair after a traumatic experience with losing my hair; and all the hair breakage I was experiencing after having my third child and dealing with the stress of the pandemic. This stuff has amazed me, I've only been using it for two months maybe... but in that time I've noticed a dramatic decrease in hair breakage. As you can see in my last photo I had layers and layers of breakage all over and it's finally healed all because of this gold in a bottle."