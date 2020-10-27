Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch takes self-care very seriously. Fans know she's always down to dish about her go-to products, whether she's getting ready for a busy day or winding down at night with an extensive skin-care routine. In a recent Instagram Story, she revealed the under-eye mask she uses to de-puff in the morning, and it probably costs less than your morning latte.
In her IG Story selfie, Petsch is seen sporting the Bliss Eye Got This Under Eye Mask (Buy It, $4, blissworld.com; $20 for a 5-pack, amazon.com). Noting that the holographic foil eye masks are "the cutest things ever" (facts!), Petsch wrote that she uses them in the morning to de-puff the "bags" under her eyes while doing her eye makeup — multitasking at its finest, right? (FYI: Petsch also relies on this spot treatment for "baby soft" skin.)
If the eye mask's super-cute holographic foil star print doesn't have you clicking "add to cart," its nourishing blend of ingredients will surely convince you otherwise. Free of irritants like parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, the eye mask uses vegetable-derived moisturizers to combat dark circles, puffiness, and dullness. The serum also contains acetyl hexapeptide-8, a peptide that can help smooth fine lines, and sodium hyaluronate, a salt derived from hyaluronic acid, a skin-care ingredient known for its ability to hydrate the skin and deliver more dewiness and radiance. (Refresher: The Anti-Aging Benefits of Peptides In Your Skin-Care Products)
Online shoppers seem to love the budget-beauty pick just as much as Petsch does. Several reviewers note that the eye masks help soothe tired, dry skin, leaving you with a brighter complexion free of dark circles. As one recent buyer put it: "These babies are worth every dime and penny. My deep dark under-eye circles disappear for a good day or two after using. It doesn't leave a sticky residue after either."
"I saw a noticeable difference," wrote another five-star reviewer. "Less puffiness and much brighter under eyes. Will purchase again. I was pleasantly surprised."
One reviewer even shared that their fiancé is "in love" with the under-eye mask: "I convinced him to start masking with me and he loves how nice these feel under his eyes. We both spend a lot of time staring at computer screens, so this is one of the ways we like to wind down at the end of the day. Our under eyes are looking better, and I'm finally getting him to see the benefits of a skin-care routine." (Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard love practicing self-care together, too.)
