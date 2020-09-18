Madelaine Petsch Keeps This Acne Spot Treatment Handy for "Baby Soft" Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Riverdale fans, rejoice. The cast and crew have officially returned to Vancouver to start shooting season five, and in order to make things as safe as possible, they all completed a 14-day quarantine prior to filming.

In a video on her YouTube channel, Madelaine Petsch took fans through her quarantine-style morning routine, from cups on cups of coffee, to home workouts, to cuddle breaks with her adorable dog, Olive.

When Petsch goes into the bathroom to rinse her face, she asks viewers to "please ignore" her "pimple dots."

"I'm trying to get my skin baby soft for work," Petsch said in the video.

As Petsch starts to rinse her face, eagle-eyed fans may have spotted one of her acne treatments of choice situated alongside her sink: Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment (Buy It, $26, sephora.com).

Petsch doesn't reference the spot treatment in her video, but she clearly keeps it within reach during her morning routine. (Related: 15 Innovative Acne Products Changing the Way You Fight Breakouts)

The pimple-busting serum keeps breakouts at bay with a potent blend of ingredients. First up: sulfur, which helps dry out pimples by removing the top layer of dead skin, allowing fresh layers of skin to grow in its place. (It might sound gross, but sulfur is actually commonly used in skin-care products thanks to its antibacterial properties.)

Petsch isn't the only person relying on EradiKate Acne Treatment to take care of stubborn pimples. The spot treatment has racked up nearly 1,900 five-star reviews for its ability to address everything from acne scars to cystic acne.

"I have used other spot treatments before but this one has to be the best one yet," wrote one Sephora reviewer. "It doesn't irritate my skin and it makes my acne almost disappear overnight. I have noticed that by using this product I don't get acne scars anymore, they just disappear without a trace and no pain."

Another reviewer called the spot treatment a "lifesaver" after it helped their birth control-induced acne. "I had a flare-up of my old teenage nemesis, cystic acne, after I went off birth control," they wrote. "I am not stretching the truth when I say this product is the BEST topical treatment I've ever tried in my almost two decades of dealing with acne. As soon as I feel a blemish might be coming, I start applying 1-2 times per day, and without fail it dramatically reduces the breakout severity and how long it sticks around for." (Related: Hailey Bieber Opened Up About Having "Painful" Hormonal Acne After Getting an IUD)

An acne spot treatment that's earned a seal of approval from Cheryl Blossom and thousands of Sephora shoppers? Sold.

