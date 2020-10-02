Madelaine Petsch Swears By This $21 Treatment for Keratosis Pilaris

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

She shared a peek at her entire self-care routine, from her go-to candle scent to the skin-care product that helps ease the red bumps caused by her keratosis pilaris.

If your idea of a wild Saturday night these days involves lighting some candles and enjoying a little self-care by way of your skin-care routine, you're definitely not the only one. In her latest YouTube video, Madelaine Petsch revealed that she needed a mood-booster after a tough week, so she took fans along for her extensive (and relaxing AF) skin-care regimen.

In the video, the Riverdale star set the scene for her self-care night with one of her favorite candles, the Byredo Scented Candle in Loose Lips (Buy It, $100, amazon.com), gushing that the brand's luxe candles all smell "so incredible."

But the Riverdale star also revealed that she has keratosis pilaris, a condition that causes the skin to develop red bumps, dry patches, and textures, most commonly on the upper arms and thighs. (More here: What Is Keratosis Pilaris and How Do You Get Rid of It?)

While keratosis pilaris isn't painful or itchy, many people with the condition seek out ways to cover their red bumps and dry patches — including Petsch. "It used to make me incredibly insecure as a kid," she said in her video.

However, Petsch noted that she made a "mistake" when she first started using COSRX AHA 7 Whitehead Power Liquid. Basically, she used too much of the product too quickly, which left her with bright red arms for about a week, she shared in her video.

Orit Markowitz, M.D., associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, says Petsch likely had this initial reaction to the product because of the treatment's "very strong" ingredients, including not just the exfoliating AHAs, but also hyaluronic acid, a humectant (aka moisturizer) that helps draw in moisture from within. When used more than once or twice a week, these types of exfoliating moisturizers can irritate the skin and make keratosis pilaris look more inflamed. In fact, the "how to use" details for Petsch's COSRX AHA 7 Whitehead Power Liquid specifically recommend that the treatment be applied with a cotton pad once a week to start, then you can gradually increase usage to two or three times per week. The product's description also notes that it should not be used in combination with highly concentrated beta hydroxy acids (or BHAs, which tend to be harsher than AHAs), retinol, or vitamin C products, which could all lead to more skin irritation.