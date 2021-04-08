Madelaine Petsch Called This Cannabis-Derived Mascara Her New "Holy Grail"

Finding a mascara that gives you "share it to the feed," selfie-worthy lashes with just one coat might seem like an impossible feat. But Madelaine Petsch is here to prove you wrong.
In a video on her YouTube channel, the Riverdale star took fans through her everyday makeup look, using products from her latest Ipsy Glam Bag delivery (Petsch is a spokesperson for the brand). Her look featured rosy cheeks and peachy eyes, topped off with a coat of Milk Makeup Kush Mascara (Buy It, $25, sephora.com), an intensely pigmented black mascara with an equally intense cult following online. (One Shape editor even noted that it withstands sweaty boxing sessions — it's that good.)
"I see this everywhere," Petsch said of the mascara while showing off its fluffy brush. The wand features crisscrossed, medium-firm bristles to catch and coat every lash without clumping. The mascara formula itself is made with conditioning cannabis oil and heart-shaped fibers (most mascara fibers are cylindrical, which can leave lashes flakey and spidery, while heart-shaped fibers "fall into place for maximum fullness," according to the brand). Together, these two elements make the mascara creamy and easy to work with, allowing for smoother application overall. (Related: Should You Try CBD Or Cannabis Creams for Pain Relief?)
After swiping on just one coat, Petsch seemed practically speechless at the length in her lashes. "Whoa," she said in the video. "Do you see that? Do you see the difference?"
"I understand the hype now," she added. "This is a 'holy grail' product for me."
The "hype" that Petsch mentioned? It's real. Milk Makeup Kush Mascara is a must-have for thousands of beauty lovers the world over — #kushmascara yields nearly 41,000 posts on Instagram alone, and 1.4 million views on TikTok.
And the mascara's reviews speak for themselves. "Eye approve!" wrote one recent (punny) shopper. "I really like this mascara. It visibly lengthened my already long lashes and gave them a healthy dose of volume. I have very sensitive eyes and had no issues at all. It was so light it hardly felt like I had anything on. It came off easily with my normal oil based makeup remover." (Related: Try This 2-Ingredient DIY Eye Makeup Remover and Say Goodbye to Irritation)
Another reviewer called the mascara "underrated AF," adding, "For those that like natural looking lashes with added volume, this is it. I have been on the hunt for a good every day mascara and nothing has held up for me as well as this. It also does not flake off, which is a huge bonus."
Looking for even more mascaras to add to your beauty bag? Peep our list of the 10 best clean and natural mascaras for a falsie-like effect.