Shoppers Say This Acne-Fighting Tea Tree Oil Cream Is 'Magic for Skin'

Have you ever been so determined to clear your acne, you feel like you would literally try anything? Many acne sufferers know the feeling. Unfortunately, it's hard to know which products will do the trick, especially when it comes to moisturizers. Some creams are too thick, and can clog pores even more, and others create excess oil, setting the foundation for more breakouts. However, there's one simple ingredient that's tough at fighting acne without all the stressful side effects: tea tree oil.