Beauty Makeup Selena Gomez Showed TikTok How to Achieve Fluffy Brows with This Foolproof $24 Kit Shoppers call the travel-friendly kit the “absolute best” for “effortlessly full” eyebrows. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe Irving is a lead commerce writer for Shape with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After joining Dotdash Meredith in 2021, she became a shopping writer for both Shape and InStyle.Since graduating from Brown University where she was a student-athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, powerlifter, yogi, and triathlete. Today, she's passionate about informing readers about injury prevention products and fitness gear. She spends her free time obsessing over the newest skin-care trends and hair products. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on August 20, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Rare Beauty / Getty Images Even in 2022, many celebrities still haven't gotten the hang of TikTok. However, Selena Gomez is one A-lister who's quietly dominated the app through trending sounds and witty but important commentary. As the founder of popular makeup brand Rare Beauty, she's also known for posting tips and tricks on how to use her favorite products. In her most recent tutorial posted earlier this week, Gomez demonstrated a warm, glowy full-face look, complete with soft feather eyebrows created with the Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Shape and Fill Duo. Dubbed "absolutely the best brow product ever" by one Sephora reviewer, the two-in-one brow kit was designed to give users natural-looking fullness with minimal effort. The mirrored compact contains two tones of creamy, waterproof putty meant to mimic your brow's specific multidimensional shades. It also includes two applicators — a spooly and a thin, angled brush — that make shaping, combing, and filling so easy. The overall effect is soft yet full brows that aren't cakey — and according to multiple Sephora shoppers, the formula is totally smudge-proof. (BTW: These are the best eyebrow growth serums, according to shopper reviews.) Sephora Buy It: Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Shape and Fill Duo, $24, sephora.com "[This] makes my brows look effortlessly full," wrote one user, adding that the shade was "perfect" for their brow color. Another person said it "stays on forever and looks so natural on the brow" and that they "would give it 100 stars" if they could. A third fan, who once rarely used brow makeup, called the duo "super quick and easy" and noted that thanks to the travel-friendly compact design, it's easy to bring on the go in purses and suitcases. (Pssst: Selena Gomez and Hillary Duff are both fans of this hydrating body cream.) TBH, eyebrows might be the most important part of any makeup look, but spending too much time perfecting them is a joy-killer. So if you're searching for a goof-proof system that takes a matter of minutes, this $24 shopper-loved kit is worth a try. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit