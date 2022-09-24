50-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Tinted SPF Gives Their Skin a 'Youthful Glow' — and It's 20% Off 

From its instantly brightening eye balm to its breakout preventing sunscreen, skin-care brand Tula has won over shoppers and beauty editors alike. Centered around gentle but powerful ingredients like probiotics and vitamin C, Tula products are best known for delivering results without causing irritation. Consequently, it's no surprise that the brand's first foray into makeup has some serious benefits for your skin.

As the name suggests, the Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum SPF 30 was formulated to leave your skin looking fresh and dewy thanks to antioxidant-packed seaweed and niacinamide. Plus, a complex of prebiotics and probiotics help to smooth skin texture and even fights acne, making it a solid choice for anyone with oily skin. Like so many of Tula's best sellers, this skin tint also includes hyaluronic acid, an ingredient that instantly plumps and hydrates. Of course, the tinted SPF also protects your skin from sun damage while evening the appearance of your complexion. (Pssst: Selena Gomez showed TikTok how to achieve fluffy brows with this foolproof kit.)

Tula

Buy It: Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum SPF 30, $32 with code SAVE20 (was $40), tula.com

"The formula is light but still provides a nice coverage with the youthful glow I was looking for," wrote one shopper in their 50s. "I highly recommend for anyone looking for a light, dewy look," they added. Another reviewer with mature skin raved that it made their complexion look "flawless" and didn'tleave their skin greasy after all-day wear. A third wrote that the coverage allowed them to conceal their acne without breaking out their sensitive skin. (BTW: Shoppers are calling these wrinkle-smoothing patches a botox alternative.)

Best of all, you can get the tinted SPF serum (along with everything else onTula's site) for 20 percent off with the code SAVE20 at checkout. Shop the Radiant Skin Brightening Serum and other best-sellers before discounts end on September 28th.

Tula

Buy It: Tula Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm, $24 (was $30), tula.com

Tula

Buy It:Tula Pro Glycolic Acid 10 Percent Resurfacing Toner, $37 (was $46), tula.com

Tula

Buy It: Tula Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum, $45 (was $56), tula.com