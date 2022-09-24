Beauty Makeup 50-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Tinted SPF Gives Their Skin a 'Youthful Glow' — and It's 20% Off Reviewers recommend it for a “light, dewy look.” By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness ecommerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on September 24, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Tula From its instantly brightening eye balm to its breakout preventing sunscreen, skin-care brand Tula has won over shoppers and beauty editors alike. Centered around gentle but powerful ingredients like probiotics and vitamin C, Tula products are best known for delivering results without causing irritation. Consequently, it's no surprise that the brand's first foray into makeup has some serious benefits for your skin. As the name suggests, the Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum SPF 30 was formulated to leave your skin looking fresh and dewy thanks to antioxidant-packed seaweed and niacinamide. Plus, a complex of prebiotics and probiotics help to smooth skin texture and even fights acne, making it a solid choice for anyone with oily skin. Like so many of Tula's best sellers, this skin tint also includes hyaluronic acid, an ingredient that instantly plumps and hydrates. Of course, the tinted SPF also protects your skin from sun damage while evening the appearance of your complexion. (Pssst: Selena Gomez showed TikTok how to achieve fluffy brows with this foolproof kit.) Tula Buy It: Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum SPF 30, $32 with code SAVE20 (was $40), tula.com "The formula is light but still provides a nice coverage with the youthful glow I was looking for," wrote one shopper in their 50s. "I highly recommend for anyone looking for a light, dewy look," they added. Another reviewer with mature skin raved that it made their complexion look "flawless" and didn'tleave their skin greasy after all-day wear. A third wrote that the coverage allowed them to conceal their acne without breaking out their sensitive skin. (BTW: Shoppers are calling these wrinkle-smoothing patches a botox alternative.) Best of all, you can get the tinted SPF serum (along with everything else onTula's site) for 20 percent off with the code SAVE20 at checkout. Shop the Radiant Skin Brightening Serum and other best-sellers before discounts end on September 28th. Tula Buy It: Tula Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm, $24 (was $30), tula.com Tula Buy It:Tula Pro Glycolic Acid 10 Percent Resurfacing Toner, $37 (was $46), tula.com Tula Buy It: Tula Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum, $45 (was $56), tula.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit