Everything You Need to Recreate Mandy Moore's Stunning Emmys Look
The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards were chock-full of fun fashions on Sunday night. Not only were there pops of neon on the red carpet (courtesy of Kaley Cuoco, Michaela Coel, and Uzo Aduba, to name a few), but Sunday's festivities also appeared to mark the return of the ball gown (see: just about everybody). And even if you're next social event doesn't involve a red carpet, you can still take cues from some of your favorite celebs, including This Is Us actress Mandy Moore.
For Sunday's ceremony, Moore wore a stunning red Carolina Herrera gown and matching red heels. She elevated the already gorgeous look by channeling Audrey Hepburn, a la her bangs and makeup. Now, if you're wondering how you could possibly replicate Moore's refined Emmys look, take note from her makeup artist, Kindra Mann. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mann detailed new mom Moore's "clean classic makeup look that focused on glowing fresh skin, flirty lashes, and a pop of color on the lip." (Related: Mandy Moore Can't Get Enough of This Clean Beauty Brand)
To start, Mann prepped Moore's skin with the buzzy SolaWave Wand (Buy It, $149, solawave.co). This all-purpose tool incorporates four skincare techniques you might have only thought you could achieve by visiting your go-to skin pro: microcurrents to stimulate the face muscles, red light therapy to help rejuvenate tired skin, facial massage to help reduce puffiness, and therapeutic warmth to help better absorb your products.
Mann then applied a few all-star products from Beautycounter to enhance Moore's signature glow, including the Countermatch Adaptive Moisture Lotion (Buy It, $49, beautycounter.com), the Ultra Renewal Eye Cream (Buy It, $69, beautycounter.com), and Glow First Priming Serum (Buy It, $59, beautycounter.com). (Related: Clinical Skin Care Is Merging with Clean Beauty to Create Products That Actually Work)
With a smooth canvas, Mann then turned to the Beautycounter Skin Twin Featherweight Foundation (Buy It, $45, beautycounter.com) for Moore's complexion, using the golden honey Medium 350 hue. Mann then gave the star's brows a boost with Brilliant Brow Gel in Medium (Buy It, $24, beautycounter.com), before touching up with Skin Twin Creamy Concealer in Medium (Buy It, $31, beautycounter.com).
To achieve Moore's perfectly-lined peepers, Mann stuck with Beautycounter goodies, relying on the Lid Glow Cream Shadow eyeshadow (Buy It, $24, beautycounter.com) in Aura, which is s soft beige shade, the Color Outline Eye Pencil eyeliner (Buy It, $24, beautycounter.com) in black, and the Think Big All-In-One Mascara (Buy It, $27, beautycounter.com) in black. Mann topped off the look by giving Moore a bold red lip, courtesy of Beautycounter's Color Intense Lipstick in Girls' Night (Buy It, $34, beautycounter.com). (FYI, Moore's eyeshadow just won a 2021 Shape Beauty Award.)
And, should you be in the market for a new, no-fuss hairstyle, look no further than Moore. The actress rocked a voluminous high ponytail and faux bangs for Sunday's Emmys, with hairstylist Ashley Streicher telling Allure via press release that they "decided to go a little Audrey Hepburn with it."
The night before the Emmys, Streicher had Moore wash her hair using Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo (Buy It, $3, amazon.com). For the day-of, Streicher prepped and styled Moore's strands using the brand's Texture Tease Dry Touch Finishing Spray (Buy It, $6, walmart.com), and Flexible Control Hairspray (Buy It, $4, walmart.com). Streicher then used the T3 Lucea 1″ Professional Straightening and Styling Flat Iron (Buy It, $150, ulta.com) to ensure that Moore's bangs and pony were equal parts tousled and sleek. And while Moore's bangs aren't the result of a new fall cut, Streicher said, "I made sure to have some of her natural hairline in there to keep them looking as real as possible." (Pro tip: Streicher loves this 1-minute hair mask.)
Of course, DIY-ing the perfect pony (with or without custom, clip-in bangs) is made easy with this arsenal of budget-friendly products. And if you're in the mood to experiment with your style, why not take some cues from Moore and bring this dreamy look to life.