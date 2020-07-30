Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Chrissy Teigen and Olivia Munn have both mentioned it within the past few days.

Face oils can go a long way toward keeping skin moisturized and maintaining an overall glow. There's no shortage of options at this point, so there's truly an oil out there for everyone. (Yep, even people with oily skin.)

But one oil that's definitely worth considering has celebrities singing its praises: Mara Algae + Moringa Universal Face Oil (Buy It, $40, verishop.com).

Exhibit A: Olivia Munn just posted a glowy pic on Instagram, giving credit to the face oil. "Been using that Algae + Moringa Face Oil from @themarabeauty." she wrote. Munn previously said she spends "a lot of energy on thinking about and researching what it takes to keep your skin looking young and healthy," so her enthusiasm for the face oil speaks volumes. (Related: Sunday Riley's New Vitamin C Face Oil Gives Me Brighter, More Even-Looking Skin)

Chrissy Teigen is a big fan of Mara Algae + Moringa Universal Face Oil, too. She spoke about the oil in a recent Instagram Story, sharing that she'd forgotten to include it in the full breakdown of her skin-care routine that she posted earlier this month.

In her fresh-faced Instagram Story, Teigen said she uses the oil after removing her makeup. "Work done, makeup off. MARA face oil, that's my jam. MARA, M-A-R-A, face oil," she said, according to Cosmopolitan UK.

Now that Teigen has quite literally spelled it out for you, you can get in on a face oil that she—and some of her fellow celebs—have been loving.

