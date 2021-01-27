This Immune-Boosting Drink Makes My Skin Glow

This is all to say — and this might shock you — I've finally found the one thing that makes me want to get up in the morning — and it's not coffee. Rather, I pour myself a tall glass of a piña colada-flavored supplement. Before you think ew, gross, hear me out. Mara's Sea Vitamin C Glow powdered supplement (Buy It, $38, amazon.com) tastes like a tropical vacation and is blissfully good for you. I've been inhaling sweet treats throughout the pandemic, but thanks to Mara's vitamin C powder, I now forgo my usual chocolatey oatmeal and instead get my sweet fix from the supplement's plant-derived sweeteners.