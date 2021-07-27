This $11 Hair-Strengthening Mask Helps Shoppers Grow Out Their Dry, Damaged Hair

When you're in the process of growing your locks out, patience is key. It can take a good amount of time to reach your goal length — but that's not to say you can't incorporate healthy hair products into your routine to move the needle. A hair-strengthening mask can help minimize breakage, so that you can grow long and strong strands, and it doesn't have to come at a steep cost, either. Case in point: Marc Anthony's Grow Long Hair Mask (Buy It, $11, amazon.com) has more than 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and it costs less than you might spend on a ticket to the movies.