This $8 Leave-In Conditioner Is ‘Liquid Magic’ for Fine, Thinning, and Damaged Hair
Dealing with thinning hair can be incredibly frustrating. Sometimes, no amount of teasing, blow drying, and hair-spraying can give you the amount of volume you crave — so when you find a product that thickens your hair for real, it's nothing short of game changing. For more than 10,000 Amazon shoppers, Marc Anthony's Grow Long Leave-In Conditioner (Buy It, $8, amazon.com) is a hair-care hero, and best of all, its price is totally budget-friendly.
The leave-in conditioner spray is formulated with caffeine, an ingredient that energizes the scalp to give the hair extra lift, Colleen Camp, Bosley Professional Strength global director of education, previously explained to Shape. Not to mention, caffeine has been shown to reduce hair loss, as well. Ginseng, another key component in this product, has been found to promote hair growth. The spray also contains vitamin E, which fosters a healthy scalp. (Related: The Best Hair Growth Serums If You're Thinning Out or Shedding a Worrisome Amount)
When sprayed onto damp hair and combed through roots to ends, Marc Anthony's leave-in conditioner promises to nourish strands and promote healthy hair growth, and reviewers say it really works. "I have been using this for about two weeks now and I have noticed thickening of my hair and growth around my ears," wrote one. "My hair normally takes forever to grow. So seeing any kind of growth at all in two weeks to me is a miracle. It also smells wonderful and makes my hair feel amazingly soft!"
"It has taken me a long time to find a leave-in conditioner that actually works," said another shopper. "I have naturally wavy hair that gets very frizzy. This is a product [that] really tames the waves. I have stronger hair and it has really grown since I started using it."
Shoppers with fine hair note that the leave-in conditioner spray doesn't weigh down their hair or make it look greasy, and those with easily tangled hair add that it makes it easier to comb through. Customers with bleach-damaged hair even say that it's helped to strengthen and lengthen their strands.
This "liquid magic" leave-in conditioner spray might just be the secret to healthy, fast-growing hair — and for just $8 a bottle, it's even more of a "miracle."