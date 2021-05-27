This $8 Leave-In Conditioner Is ‘Liquid Magic’ for Fine, Thinning, and Damaged Hair

When sprayed onto damp hair and combed through roots to ends, Marc Anthony's leave-in conditioner promises to nourish strands and promote healthy hair growth, and reviewers say it really works. "I have been using this for about two weeks now and I have noticed thickening of my hair and growth around my ears," wrote one. "My hair normally takes forever to grow. So seeing any kind of growth at all in two weeks to me is a miracle. It also smells wonderful and makes my hair feel amazingly soft!"