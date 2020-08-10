Margot Robbie ‘Can't Live Without’ These Skin-Care Pads—and They Smell Like a Peach Bellini

Another user went out of her way to let buyers know the pads are well worth the investment. “I am never the type to leave reviews for anything, but anyone struggling with acne should give these pads a try,” she wrote. “ I tried them out and after about a month of using them, day and night, I started seeing results. After three months, my face was practically clear. Now, 8 months later, my skin is acne free. I only use them when I see a pimple forming, and it almost immediately makes them disappear.”