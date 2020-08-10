Margot Robbie ‘Can't Live Without’ These Skin-Care Pads—and They Smell Like a Peach Bellini

Apart from being one of today’s most sought-after leading ladies, Margot Robbie is also insanely gorgeous, a fashion icon (she always aces the red carpet), and would totally win a game of two truths and a lie—since there's a lot you probably don't know about the quirky Aussie actress (um, she went to circus school when she was a kid, guys!). Not to mention, the 30-year-old is seriously down to earth and is known to keep it real, throwing back beers at hockey games and sharing cute throwback family photos with her Instagram followers.
Despite her busy lifestyle, Robbie somehow manages to maintain flawless, glowing skin that anyone would kill for. And if you're dying to know how she keeps up such a radiant complexion, luckily the A-lister recently unveiled her nightly skincare routine—and it’s surprisingly super simple thanks to this one do-it-all product. (Related: Lili Reinhart Says These Skin-Care Products Are Getting Her Through Quarantine)
In an interview with Byrdie, Robbie shared that she never goes to sleep without removing her makeup, even after a late night out. “No matter how drunk I am, I don’t go to sleep with makeup on. As soon as I get home, I scrub it off.” And there’s one product, in particular, that Robbie swears she “can’t live without” when it comes to cleansing her skin: the Peter Thomas Roth Complexion Correction Pads (Buy It, $46, amazon.com).
She’s so dedicated to removing all traces of the day that she even takes these pads with her while traveling. “When I’m traveling on a plane, I’ll take my makeup off with a wipe and then I’ll use Peter Thomas Roth Complexion Correction Pads. I honestly stumbled across them, and now I can’t live without them. Your skin is better after. They’re really strong,” she told Byrdie. (Related: Chrissy Teigen Just Revealed the One Product That Makes a "Huge Difference" In Her Skin-Care Routine)
The treatment pads contain a plethora of good-for-you ingredients, including salicylic acid to banish blackheads and pimples and glycolic acid to exfoliate the skin. The formula also contains aloe, allantoin, and chamomile to help soothe, calm, and even out skin tone. And to top off being Margot Robbie-approved, the pads also smell like a fresh peach bellini. (Related: These Skin-Care Tools Are the Secret Behind Rita Ora's Clear, Dewy Skin)
Robbie is definitely not alone in her adoration. Amazon reviewers are obsessed with the Peter Thomas Roth complexion-clearing pads , too, giving them an average 4.5-star rating and nearly 300 positive reviews. Shoppers say they tick multiple boxes, cleansing the skin and clearing blackheads while also minimizing the appearance of pores and fine lines.
One Amazon shopper even called it a “miracle product” and said: “After using this product for almost two months now, my skin has healed and the acne has gone away. Literally, it's gone! I went from having 1-2 large cystic pimples on my chin each week and many clogged congested pores on my nose and cheeks to now nothing.”
Another user went out of her way to let buyers know the pads are well worth the investment. “I am never the type to leave reviews for anything, but anyone struggling with acne should give these pads a try,” she wrote. “ I tried them out and after about a month of using them, day and night, I started seeing results. After three months, my face was practically clear. Now, 8 months later, my skin is acne free. I only use them when I see a pimple forming, and it almost immediately makes them disappear.”
So if you want to achieve a Margot Robbie-level glow up, zap stubborn acne, and go to bed smelling like the delicious peach bellini you may or may not have had at brunch, these Peter Thomas Roth complexion pads are worth a try.