Celebrities get pimples too, even if airbrushing and professionally applied makeup make that fact easy to forget. And when they do, a lot of them reach for a popular spot treatment, Mario Badescu Drying Lotion (Buy It, $9, ulta.com). The acne-fighter is affordable to begin with (especially by celebrity skin-care product standards), but today it's 50 percent off thanks to Ulta's Love Your Skin Event.
To say that a lot of stars love Mario Badescu Drying Lotion would be an understatement. Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Lili Reinhart, Cher, Vanessa Hudgens, Jessica Alba, Camila Mendes, and Lucy Hale, are all fans. Gwyneth Paltrow referred to it as "the best" breakout solution and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley told Vogue that the product has "truly earned its status as a legend." Khloé Kardashian said that it completely eliminates her pimples overnight.
The treatment goes on pink, so you may want to dab it onto any blemishes before bed. Another important note on how to use Mario Badescu Drying Lotion: You're not supposed to shake the bottle before use even though the formula clearly settles into two separate layers. Instead, you're meant to dip a cotton swab into the bottom of the bottle to reach the pink layer that's settled at the bottom. (Related: This $26 Acne Spot Treatment Actually Shrunk My Zip In Half Overnight)
The product's light pink color is thanks to calamine, an ingredient you might associate with treating bug bites or rashes thanks to its skin-soothing properties. Other Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ingredients include salicylic acid, which can travel deep within pores to dislodge buildup, and sulfur, which fights acne-causing bacteria. (Related: These Are the Best Acne Products On Amazon Under $25, According to Thousands of Reviewers)
Naturally, Mario Badescu Drying Lotion's popularity extends to non-celebrities. In fact, the product is currently one of Ulta's bestselling skin-care products. Reviewers on the site report that the treatment truly delivers. "I have been using this drying lotion for a couple of years now and I find that it's really effective in delivering overnight results and isn't harsh at all," one shopper wrote. "I love that I can apply it directly to the affected area and it doesn't dry out the rest of my face. Highly recommend and it's a much better price point than a visit to the dermatologist."
Another reviewer detailed how the treatment reduced their acne before their wedding whereas other pricey treatments failed. "I've done everything financially feasible: handfuls of different acne gels from various brands, a professional facial, 10-step Korean skin-care routine every night for the past three months, switching to sulfate-free/all-natural products, clay and peeling masks during the week...you name it," they recounted. "This is the only one-step solution I've tried so far that has significantly reduced and dried out my acne." (Related: Madelaine Petsch Keeps This Acne Spot Treatment Hand for "Baby Soft" Skin)
Until the end of today, Ulta is offering the beloved treatment for just $9, and that includes the glass bottle and plastic bottle versions. Whether you're already a fan or have been meaning to see what the hype's about, now seems like the perfect opportunity to stock up.