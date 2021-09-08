Why Marshmallow Root Needs to Be In Your Hair- and Skin-Care Routine — and 10 Products to Buy

Best Eye Cream: Dr. Hauschka Daily Hydrating Eye Cream

Even Chimento raved about how wonderful marshmallow root is when used under the eyes, and this cream is no exception. The cream contains marshmallow leaf extract — rather than root — but it boasts the same anti-inflammatory properties. Additional hydrating ingredients like shea butter, beeswax, and jojoba oil are great for tiny wrinkles, which can be accentuated by dryness.

"This cream felt *so* good — instantly nourishing and immediately the skin around my eyes felt and looked better," raved a shopper. "I haven't had instant results like that with anything I've tried."