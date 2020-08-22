This $8 Concealer with 17,000 5-Star Ratings Has Been My Go-to for 10 Years
Despite all of my years playing with makeup—half of which I’ve been a beauty editor, who’s sent dozens of products to test out each week—I’ve stayed loyal to one drugstore concealer for a decade. The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer (Buy It, $8, amazon.com) launched ten years ago and I’ve been using it ever since it showed up in the aisle at my hometown CVS. I grabbed it back then because the price tag was insanely affordable, but now I don’t think I’ll ever stop using it since it’s just that good. And over 17,000 Amazon shoppers agree with me—awarding it five stars and making it the retailer’s best-selling concealer (Related: The Best Under-Eye Concealers to Help Cover Up Dark Circles)
The cult classic concealer was specifically designed to brighten under eye darkness (which it does very well), but it’s super effective in masking redness and hiding blemishes, too. And it’s super easy to use: The tube has a sponge applicator at the top, so you just have to twist the bottom until the product comes out of the sponge, and then dab it on wherever you need some brightening or coverage. Typically, I use it either on top of my foundation or without any foundation at all, if I’m going for a no-makeup makeup look.
I apply the sponge tip directly to my under eye area, around the base of my nose where it tends to get red, and on my t-zone (between my brows, down the bridge of my nose, and on my chin). Not only does this concealer cover any redness and breakouts, but it also gives me such a glow up that I barely need to use any highlighter. (Related: The Best Under-Eye Concealers to Help Cover Up Dark Circles)
After dabbing it on, I take a slightly damp makeup sponge (like a Beautyblender) and pat that overtop until the concealer is blended. The lightweight concealer melts into my skin and makes my complexion appear more even and instantly awake. FYI, the formula can crease a little bit beneath the eyes, so I’ll take my finger and smooth out any product that finds its way into my fine lines. Then, I dust the smallest bit of translucent powder under each eye with a small, fluffy eyeshadow brush to set it in place, which helps ensure the concealer won’t budge during the day.
As for my preferred shade, I flip flop between “Ivory” and “Fair” depending on the time of year and my skin tone. If you usually have a difficult time finding the perfect color match, I can promise that you won’t with Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Concealer: The collection features 18 shades, including options for light, medium, and dark skin tones—plus a yellow-toned hue called “Neutralizer” and a pink-toned hue called “Brighter” that work to color correct your skin’s undertones. (Related: How to Apply Makeup So It Lasts All Day and Night)
If even the fact that I’ve been swearing by this concealer for 10 years still doesn’t have you convinced that you need to add this to your shopping cart, maybe the 17,000 five-star Amazon ratings will. Shoppers love that it doesn’t cake, conceals dark circles, hides blemishes, and offers coverage that’s just as good as pricier brands out there (one customer even said it gives Fenty a run for its money!) Not to mention, it even got a “thumbs up” from a self-proclaimed makeup snob, who tends to wear prestige, designer brand makeup, claiming that it offers “noticeably better coverage” and “doubles as a highlighter.” And one of the male reviewers even uses it before work when he’s been out too late the night before: “I blot a few touches of this below my eyes and those dark circles are almost imperceivable.”
In the last 10 years, I’ve tried a lot of concealers and I’ve loved a lot of them. But the one I will always spend my money on and recommend to anyone who asks is Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer. It’s proven itself over and over again, and I have no shame confessing that it’s my holy grail—and, trust me, it will be yours, too!
Buy It: Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer (in Hazelnut), $8, amazon.com