Some lash growth serums are notorious for causing irritation, but reviewers say that's not the case for Maybelline's — it's "gentle and works." Even people who accidentally cut off their eyelashes in a lash curler encounter gone wrong (nightmare status) say it helped them regrow *even longer* in three weeks, and applying the extra to their brows has filled them in, too. (Psst, if you're also in the market for an eyebrow growth serum, check out this guide for fuller brows.)