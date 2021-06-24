And the praise doesn't stop there. Another pleased purchaser sang its praises, adding, "Honestly if you haven't tried this yet, give it a go - it's a big hit on YouTube and with beauty bloggers too and it really does live up to the hype. And gives me the most voluminous, dark, thick, and elongated lashes in just one layer! Was asked a few times by different people if I'd had lash extensions when I first got it. Glad I did as I found the mascara I will use for as long as it's out."