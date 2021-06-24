Amazon Prime Day Is Over, But This Bestselling Mascara Is Still On Sale
This year's Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but if you forgot to snag a mascara while loading up on massage guns and leggings or just finished your go-to tube (ugh, timing!), you're in luck. That's because one of the bestselling mascaras on the virtual marketplace is still on sale, and with 4.5 stars from nearly 65,000 ratings, you can be sure it's a good pick.
The not-so-hidden gem is Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara (Buy It,
$9 $7, amazon.com), a richly pigmented formula that promises a lightweight, eye-defining result. Its wand features 10 layers of bristles that create a "full-fan" effect, lengthening and volumizing each lash - even the tiniest ones other mascara wands miss - without clumping. (Related: Gigi Hadid Revealed Her Hack for Extra-Voluminous Lashes - and It Includes This $11 Mascara)
Of course, the iconic beauty brand is known for its legendary mascaras (looking at you, Great Lash), but this one, in particular, has become quite a hit on Amazon. Reviewers claim that the curved, 10-layer brush ensures each lash is evenly coated with pigment, giving the look of wearing falsies or lash extensions without the hassle (or potentially hefty price tag).
This smudge-proof (but not waterproof, making removal a breeze) mascara comes in six shades of brown and black. The Midnight Black shade is infused with nourishing rosehip oil, which makes the formula especially comfortable to wear during even the longest of days while conditioning each lash for a super-soft feel. Stiff feeling, flaky lashes? Not with this mascara, trust. (ICYDK, rosehip oil has been a buzzy beauty ingredient for years.)
The buildable formula boasts famous fans including Sarah Jessica Parker, who once wore it to amp up her colorful Met Gala look, Meghan Markle, who reportedly turned her makeup artist onto the mascara, and model Jourdan Dunn. As for Maybelline Lash Sensational's popularity with Amazon customers, reviewers seem to think it puts other mascaras to shame. "I have used many brands of mascara over the years and this mascara rocks," says one recent reviewer, adding that it "doesn't clump up or dry out." (Looking to try another fan-favorite Maybelline mascara? This $9 formula from has even won over self-proclaimed 'mascara snobs.')
Another recent buyer even fooled people into thinking their gorgeous lashes were a result of lash extensions: "I have been looking for a good mascara! This went beyond my expectations. Made eyelashes long and full. Two people asked if I had eyelash extensions."
Buy It: Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, $7, amazon.com
And the praise doesn't stop there. Another pleased purchaser sang its praises, adding, "Honestly if you haven't tried this yet, give it a go - it's a big hit on YouTube and with beauty bloggers too and it really does live up to the hype. And gives me the most voluminous, dark, thick, and elongated lashes in just one layer! Was asked a few times by different people if I'd had lash extensions when I first got it. Glad I did as I found the mascara I will use for as long as it's out."
If you want natural lashes so voluminous that people question their authenticity, you should probably go ahead and add this cult-favorite mascara to your cart. After all, there's no telling how long it'll stay on sale.