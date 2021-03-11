This $9 Mascara from Amazon Has Even Won Over Self-Proclaimed ‘Mascara Snobs’

As much as making the splurge on things like celebrity-approved leggings can be worth it, sometimes corners are meant to be cut. Especially when it comes to the products you use nearly every day — like mascara, for instance. (Related: TikTok Users Say This $5 Mascara Is Better Than More Expensive Brands)
While there are plenty of designer formulas out there, price doesn't always equal better quality. In fact, some of the most popular mascaras out there will cost you even less than a salad from Sweetgreen. According to hundreds of shoppers who've already snagged it, Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara (Buy It, $9, amazon.com) is one such formula you should have on your radar.
It's not just the thrifty beauty shoppers of Amazon who've made the switch, though. One review left by a self-proclaimed ″mascara snob″ went on to say how their lashes have never been longer calling it, "worth the hype." Noted. (Related: Jenna Lyons' Line of Falsies Are the Antidote to Heavy Strip Lashes)
The secret to how the mascara gives lashes such a va-va-voom effect lies in one simple difference: its brush. The best-seller is designed with a flexible brush that bends and flexes to fully reach each lash for a pristine coat. And since the mascara is infused with bamboo extract and fibers, the result is dramatically lengthened lashes that don't feel heavy.
"This mascara is the best I've ever used," one shopper said. "It gives effortlessly long, voluminous, fanned out, feathery lashes with one coat. Two coats makes it even better!"
The brush applies so thoroughly, shoppers are likening its effects to being as impressive as false lashes — and calling it a dupe for pricier mascaras on the market. In terms of staying power, reviews for the best-seller say it "lasts all day" without clumping, flaking, or smudging.(Related: Gigi Hadid Revealed Her Hack for Extra-Voluminous Lashes — and It Includes This $11 Mascara)
"In my opinion it's a dupe for the Thrive Causemetics mascara, and honestly even better," another shopper shared. "This mascara lengthens your lashes so well, it looks like you have on false lashes. Maybelline has some of the best affordable mascaras and this one does not disappoint. The mascara did not flake or smudge on me at all. I put it on in the morning (including bottom lashes) and wore it until 11:00 pm and it still looked great. This will be my new holy grail mascara at such an affordable price."
If you're looking to get your hands on the mascara that's already winning over hundreds of shoppers, head to Amazon to snag the recently restocked formula for $9.