Why Meadowfoam Seed Oil Deserves a Spot In Your Skin-Care Routine 

Couple this with the fact that meadowfoam seed oil plays nicely with almost all other oils and many active ingredients in skin-care products, and it's one of the more versatile natural oils out there, she says. It's also one of the more sustainable skin-care oils on the market. Meadowfoam flower's a "highly renewable crop with a low carbon footprint" that's grown here in America, says Walls. This means the distribution of the oil requires less transportation and, in turn, creates fewer carbon emissions. Local cultivation also increases the odds that the oil - and the skin-care products containing said oil - are fresh and ultimately, more effective when they show up at your doorstep, she explains.