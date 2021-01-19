You know your skin-care efforts are working when you start to question the need for makeup. Megan Thee Stallion can relate — she took to Instagram to share that she's been feeling less of a need for the coverage that foundation provides.
The rapper shared the update with a series of selfies. "I haven't been wearing foundation bc my hyperpigmentation is getting better 😭," she wrote in her caption. "I've been trying some really good products that have been helping me !"
Sadly Megan didn't divulge what exactly the "really good products" are that she credits for her newfound desire to cut back on foundation. But given that she said they've helped with her hyperpigmentation (an overproduction of melanin that causes areas of skin to appear darker than the rest), she might be relying on products with discoloration-fighting ingredients like vitamin C or tranexamic acid and using sun protection as a preventive step. (Related: This Plastic Surgeon Developed the Ultimate Skin-Care Line for Hyperpigmentation)
Although she seems to have a go-to skin-care regimen for her hyperpigmentation, Megan also said she's open to trying new products and asked for recs for Black-owned brands in her caption. (ICYMI, a few weeks ago, she did the same thing to crowdsource Black-owned hair-care brands with products for natural hair.)
A lot of people chimed in, tagging their favorite Black-owned skin-care brands in their comments. One popular recommendation was COTA Skin, a Black woman-founded, New Orleans-based brand that offers solutions for all skin types. Its best-sellers include a CBD Cleanser (Buy It, $41, cotaskincare.com) and a 24K Gold Serum (Buy It, $39, cotaskincare.com).
Another crowd favorite appeared to be Sincere Sekani Skin-Care, a Black-owned brand that creates natural, handmade products such as a Calming Lavender Hair and Body Butter (Buy It, $10, sinceresekaniskincare.com) and a Golden Glow Brown Sugar Scrub (Buy It, $20, sinceresekaniskincare.com).
Jamie and Grant also got quite a few shoutouts. The Black-owned brand is a source of several luxurious skin-care finds, including a Milk Peel Sleeping Mask (Buy It, $25, jamieandgrant.co) with exfoliating lactic acid and its 405 Toner (Buy It, $25, jamieandgrant.co), an alcohol-free toner with ingredients such as moisturizing allantoin and anti-inflammatory witch hazel. (Related: Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Support Today, Tomorrow, and Always)
While Megan might not have dropped her current skin-care routine, the comments section of her recent post is a treasure trove if you're looking for new Black-owned brands to support.