Megan Thee Stallion is already a beauty icon at this point, but that doesn't mean the Revlon ambassador won't crowdsource recs from the masses every now and then. In fact, she recently revealed on Instagram that she's looking to embrace her natural curls more, and she asked her followers to suggest some Black-owned hair-care brands to put on her radar.

"[My stylist] Kellon and I are about to see how healthy and long we can get my hair," Megan wrote alongside a video of her curls looking as bouncy and healthy as ever. "Drop any of your favorite Black-owned hair-care lines for natural hair." (Related: Black-Owned Wellness Brands to Support Right Now — and All the Time)

And boy, did Megan's followers deliver. Her post quickly racked up more than 51,000 comments, and while many were praising her gorgeous curls, some came through with their favorite Black-owned hair-care lines as she requested.

Model Jasmine Sanders, for example, shared that she's a fan of Flawless by Gabrielle Union, a budget-friendly line of products designed for textured hair, protective styles, and wigs. The collection includes products that not only soothe the scalp but also empower women who've faced hair loss or balding.

If you're looking to support smaller Black-owned beauty businesses, commenters had plenty of solid recs for that, too. One suggested Honey's Handmade, a plant-based beauty brand that uses natural ingredients like avocado, coconut oil, and — yep, you guessed it — honey, all of which are gentler on strands than many chemical-based products.