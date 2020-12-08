Megan Thee Stallion Wants to Know Your Favorite Black-Owned Hair-Care Lines
Fans are loving the rapper's natural curls.
Megan Thee Stallion is already a beauty icon at this point, but that doesn't mean the Revlon ambassador won't crowdsource recs from the masses every now and then. In fact, she recently revealed on Instagram that she's looking to embrace her natural curls more, and she asked her followers to suggest some Black-owned hair-care brands to put on her radar.
"[My stylist] Kellon and I are about to see how healthy and long we can get my hair," Megan wrote alongside a video of her curls looking as bouncy and healthy as ever. "Drop any of your favorite Black-owned hair-care lines for natural hair." (Related: Black-Owned Wellness Brands to Support Right Now — and All the Time)
And boy, did Megan's followers deliver. Her post quickly racked up more than 51,000 comments, and while many were praising her gorgeous curls, some came through with their favorite Black-owned hair-care lines as she requested.
Model Jasmine Sanders, for example, shared that she's a fan of Flawless by Gabrielle Union, a budget-friendly line of products designed for textured hair, protective styles, and wigs. The collection includes products that not only soothe the scalp but also empower women who've faced hair loss or balding.
Tracee Ellis Ross also popped up in Megan Thee Stallion's comments to shout out her brand Pattern. Ross launched the hair-care line in 2019 to nurture and enhance naturally curly hair types — from springy spirals to tight-textured coils — after feeling the effects of a beauty industry that largely caters to white women's hair needs. (Related: 11 Black Women Get Real About Natural Hair at Job Interviews)
If you're looking to support smaller Black-owned beauty businesses, commenters had plenty of solid recs for that, too. One suggested Honey's Handmade, a plant-based beauty brand that uses natural ingredients like avocado, coconut oil, and — yep, you guessed it — honey, all of which are gentler on strands than many chemical-based products.
Another commenter recommended Melanin Haircare and Hurr Curr for their luxe, nourishing products. In addition to headwraps, Melanin Haircare offers a no-fuss lineup of three curl-friendly products: a clarifying shampoo with moisturizing cocoa and shea butter, a leave-in conditioner with hydrating jojoba oil and aloe vera, and multipurpose hair oil for detangling and locking in moisture. Hurr Curr, on the other hand, includes a lineup of six products — an all-in-one shampoo and conditioner, a leave-in conditioner, hair oil, a hair mask, a scalp treatment, and hair butter — created by Chinna N., a Nigerian entrepreneur who used her background in biology and chemistry to formulate products specifically for the Black community. (Related: How to Care for Low-Porosity and High-Porosity Hair)
It's not every day that Megan Thee Stallion posts photos of her natural hair. Clearly, though, fans are here for it when she does. If you want to shoot a product rec Megan's way, be sure to check out more Black-owned beauty brands to support today, tomorrow, and always.
