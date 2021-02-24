Once you've found clip-in extensions that you like, how long they'll last is dependent on how well you take care of them. "Unlike your natural hair, extensions aren't directly attached to your scalp, so they don't absorb the same oils from your head," explains Durham. "Therefore, keeping your extensions hydrated and healthy may require a little bit of extra effort." You'll want to cleanse them with a moisturizing shampoo and follow up with a conditioner, which you should leave on for 2-3 minutes before rinsing thoroughly with cool water. Avoid hair-care products containing alcohol, since this can dry your extensions out and leave them looking straw-like. Gently remove excess water from your extensions with a towel, and work a quarter-shaped amount of leave-in conditioner in with your fingers or a wide tooth comb — and don't rinse it out, says Durham. She recommends enlisting a dry shampoo, such as Amika's Perk Up Dry Shampoo (Buy It, $25, amazon.com), in between washes, as well as a dry conditioner, which is a light spray that keeps static and crunchy ends away.