Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently sat down with Oprah for what's shaping up to be one of the most hotly-anticipated interviews of the year. Their interview is scheduled to air on March 7, but CBS has released a preview that's only fueled everyone's collective curiosity. In one intriguing sound-bite, Oprah says, "You've said some pretty shocking things here."
Needless to say, royal fans have been dissecting every minute detail of this preview, right down to Markle's beauty choices. Her makeup look, which notably featured a smoky eye, has inspired plenty of theories across the internet. Was this a proverbial middle finger to the royal family's eye makeup rules? A nod to the eyeliner Princess Diana wore during her own bombshell interview? Was it inspired by a desire for a subtle change and nothing more? (Royal fans have also been obsessed with Markle's new clip-in hair extensions.)
The world may never have answers, but it's safe to say that Markle's look highlighted the payoff that can come with applying statement eye makeup and keeping the rest of your face natural-looking. "Her skin was glowing," says Geneva Fong, a makeup artist based in Toronto (who hasn't worked with Markle), of her general impressions of the look. "Her cheeks looked super fresh, supple, and natural with a wash of peach blush. The focus here was her eyes, a modern take on Princess Diana's '90s smoky eye. I loved the slight plum hues in her eyes that complemented her beautiful Santa Barbara garden backdrop." (Related: Here's Exactly What Meghan Markle Does for Glowing Skin)
If Markle's makeup look caught your attention amid the commotion surrounding her interview, you can try copying the look on yourself. Read on for Fong's step-by-step suggestions for achieving Markle's Oprah interview makeup look. (Related: Meghan Markle Likes These $8 Cleansing Cloths So Much That She Bought Them In Bulk)
Eyeshadow: Dab a concealer or eyeshadow primer onto your eyelids. Apply a wash of a soft brown eyeshadow, such as Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Singles in Dusty Rose (Buy It, $12, sephora.com), using a flat eyeshadow brush. Apply a plum shade, such as Xtreme Burgundy from the Pat McGrath Mothership VIII Palette (Buy It, $125, sephora.com), to the outer V of the eye with a small round eyeshadow brush. Use the round eyeshadow brush to blend both colors together.
Eyeliner: Use a waterproof eyeliner, such as Chanel Le Crayon Yeux Precision Eye Definer in Prune Noir (Buy It, $37, chanel.com), to line your waterline and inner corners. If you're able to, use the liner to tightline your eyes (apply it on your upper waterline). Spray a flat eyeliner brush with makeup setting spray and use it to smudge out the plum eyeshadow you've already applied.
Mascara: Apply several coats of waterproof mascara, such as Diorshow Mascara (Buy It, $30, sephora.com), to both your top and bottom lashes.
Blush: Apply a generous amount of blush, such as Dome Beauty Cheek Envy Blush in Georgian Glow (Buy It, $28, domebeauty.com) or Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Joy (Buy It, $20, sephora.com). Layer on your blush before and after your BB cream or foundation for a lasting natural glow. After the second layer, add warmth by applying a bronzer such as Guerlain Terracotta Sunkissed Bronzer in the shade 03 (Buy It, $56, sephora.com).
Skin: Apply a BB cream or barely-there foundation that will allow any freckles to show through, such as Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation (Buy It, $40, sephora.com).
Lips: Apply a mute pink, such as Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Thicc (Buy It, $9, sephora.com). If you want more shine, dab Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Original (Buy It, $22, sephora.com) on top.