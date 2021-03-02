The world may never have answers, but it's safe to say that Markle's look highlighted the payoff that can come with applying statement eye makeup and keeping the rest of your face natural-looking. "Her skin was glowing," says Geneva Fong, a makeup artist based in Toronto (who hasn't worked with Markle), of her general impressions of the look. "Her cheeks looked super fresh, supple, and natural with a wash of peach blush. The focus here was her eyes, a modern take on Princess Diana's '90s smoky eye. I loved the slight plum hues in her eyes that complemented her beautiful Santa Barbara garden backdrop." (Related: Here's Exactly What Meghan Markle Does for Glowing Skin)