Finally, Skin-Care Brands That Believe Menopause Is More Than Just Hot Flashes

Womaness, which has been in development since 2019, is the result of a non-stop bonanza of focus groups, scientist-led product development, and graphic design that elevates the products off the "dusty shelf" as the founders refer to the place in the drugstore where one might be used to finding lotions and supplements aimed at women who've lived a little (or a lot). Mueller, who is in her 50s, was struggling with mysterious ailments when her doctor told her that her aches and dry skin were, in fact, symptoms of menopause. "I didn't even know that they were all tied together," she recalls. "My doctor recommended that I buy these products and I looked at them and I thought, 'I'm never buying any of these.'" She recalls how little she related to the blah designs and cheesy branding of the lotions and supplements stocked on her drugstore's feminine-care shelf. "Their horrible names don't speak to me,'" she says. "That was really my moment of saying, 'Why am I not disrupting this space for women like me?'"