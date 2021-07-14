I'm not the only one who's obsessed with the powerful powder, either. "I was really skeptical, but Meow Meow Tweet has yet to let me down...This stuff is amazeballlllls!" writes one reviewer. "The lather is perfect, and for how much hair I have, I didn't need over a nickel/quarter size amount. It leaves my hair smooth, shiny, and it really helps with my natural waves/curls. It looks cute in my shower and hardly takes up any space. This is the future!" Another fan notes that the "absolutely amazing" shampoo leaves "hair feeling clean but not stripped," and a third reviewer says the product made their dried-out, bleached tresses "soft and wavy and balanced."