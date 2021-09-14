This Drugstore Hair Growth Oil Is 'Magic' for Restoring Thinning Strands

When a beauty product starts flying off shelves both virtual and literal, you know there's been a disturbance in The Force. Sometimes it's because the buy in question went viral on TikTok, and other times, it's because a celebrity name-dropped the product. As a beauty writer, I've seen it happen time and again, and the latest product that's about to become impossible to find is Mielle's Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil (Buy It, $11, target.com).