This Drugstore Hair Growth Oil Is 'Magic' for Restoring Thinning Strands
When a beauty product starts flying off shelves both virtual and literal, you know there's been a disturbance in The Force. Sometimes it's because the buy in question went viral on TikTok, and other times, it's because a celebrity name-dropped the product. As a beauty writer, I've seen it happen time and again, and the latest product that's about to become impossible to find is Mielle's Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil (Buy It, $11, target.com).
It's well on its way there, thanks to celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan. On top of being a lovely person, Marjan works with stars like Ashley Graham, Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Jenna Dewan, and Dove Cameron, so it's an understatement to say she knows her way around a hairbrush. And when an Instagram follower recently asked how Marjan's fighting off postpartum hair loss after the birth of her son, she dispensed some sage advice.
"I'm shedding more than usual, but I haven't experienced postpartum hair loss and I hope I won't. It can be hormonal and due to nutritional deficiencies after birth and breastfeeding, so I've still been taking Olly prenatals, collagen, omegas, vitamin D, and taking placenta pills. I also apply rosemary essential oil with castor oil to my scalp as a preventative before shampooing."
It definitely sounds like a regimen, and while Marjan didn't specify the exact oil she's using, Mielle's hair oil contains both the key ingredients that she highlights. This might be why the oil's now only available from third-party sellers on Amazon, and Target locations are selling out — although, it could just be because the reviews are so thoroughly spectacular.
"Superfood for your hair! These drops are phenomenal," writes an Amazon shopper who's been using the oil for two months. "I've had less breakage, and my hair and scalp feel and look great. Growth is on an upward climb since I started using these drops." Others agree it makes their hair grow "extra fast" and much stronger, and they've seen strands fill in sparse areas since adopting it in their routine. Even those reckoning with pandemic stress-induced hair loss say it's handed them relief. (Related: 10 Products That'll Make Your Thinning Hair Look Thick AF)
"I started including this in my hair routine every night, and it works wonders," writes a different person, who says their edges have "struggled" over the years. Multiple parents also chimed in, leaving comments describing the rapid hair growth that their kids saw since starting it to remedy a bad haircut. The evidence was so persuasive, they started using the oil themselves.
Looking at the ingredients, Mielle's strengthening oil is appropriately packed with TLC essentials. Castor seed oil brings in omega-6 fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals that encourage hair growth, shine, and thickness, and the same goes for rosemary leaf oil; board-certified Jennifer Haley, M.D., previously told Shape that research backs its effect on hair growth. It improves circulation and stimulates follicles, with a 2015 study finding it comparable to minoxidil, the hair growth gold standard behind Rogaine.
Biotin, basil oil, jojoba oil, peppermint oil, aloe extract, vitamin E, sweet almond oil, tea tree leaf oil, coconut oil, horsetail extract, primrose oil, vitamin D, lavender oil, and nettle extract round out the formula, so it's no wonder users see such stunning results.
"This stuff is magic. I cannot even emphasize how amazing it is in a review," writes a last Target shopper. "This changed my hair completely, and I am obsessed and will buy it for the rest of my life. I have fine, straight hair that usually has no life, and looks damaged very easily. This oil makes my hair look so voluminous and beautiful. You need this."