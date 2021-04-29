Miranda Kerr Wears This $6 Product Every Single Night for Better Sleep — and Better Lashes
Getting a full eight hours of sleep each night can be a challenge. Even if you're turning off your devices long before bedtime and following all those other good sleep hygiene tips, factors such as stress, anxiety, depression, certain medications, and more can take a toll on your quality of sleep, too. And you wouldn't be alone: The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that a third of U.S. adults report getting less sleep than the health organization recommends, a number that's almost certainly dropped during the coronavirus pandemic.
Luckily, Australian model and the founder of skin-care line KORA Organics, Miranda Kerr has a solution for getting more zzz's that's actually affordable. In a recent interview with The Strategist, Kerr revealed several items she can't live without — from a dry body brush and a turmeric-infused moisturizer to an air fryer and cold press juicer. But the one that really stood out was her Yiview Sleep Mask, (Buy It, $9 for 3, was $16, amazon.com), which she said she wears religiously.
"I wear this every single night," Kerr told The Strategist. "It became a habit from all my years of traveling. Before I had my first child, Flynn, I was working six days a week in two different countries. I was flying more than a pilot. I had to sleep in different time zones all the time, so having an eye mask just really helped. I didn't realize, until someone told me, that it's important for your eyelashes to move when you're sleeping: That's why I like this one, which cups my eyes. My eyelashes can still flutter because it doesn't push down on them. And it still blocks out all the light. When I put this on, everyone knows it's time to say good night." (Related: All the Products You Need for Better Sleep, According to a Sleep Snob)
How can an eye mask improve your sleep? For starters, blocking out light is one of the best things you can do for more quality zzz's. "Light is one of the primary things we can control to minimize sleep disruption," Chris Brantner, certified sleep science coach and founder of SleepZoo, previously told Shape.
A study published in Critical Care found that patients in simulated ICU units who wore earplugs and eye masks had elevated melatonin levels and got more REM sleep than those who didn't. ICYDK, melatonin is a hormone naturally produced by your body in response to darkness that helps regulate your circadian rhythm, and REM sleep is an important stage of deep sleep characterized by rapid eye movements, which is how it gets its name. Because wearing a sleep mask can help block light — and send the message to your body that it's time to be asleep — it can go a long way in helping you get better shut-eye. (Love the concept? Check out more light-blocking sleep masks here.)
What makes Kerr's favorite rounded-eye sleep mask different than other eye masks, though, is that it's fully adjustable, lightweight, and breathable, and has a special 3D-contoured design to create more space, so it doesn't touch your eyelids or lashes. (You can even open your eyes freely while wearing the mask if need be.) During REM sleep, it's common for your eyes and eyelids to move and flutter, according to the University of Michigan Health System. Experts don't seem concerned about an eye mask getting in the way of this movement (especially since wearing one comes with so many great sleep benefits), but you might sleep more comfortably if your lids and lashes have plenty of freedom at night. Not only does this type of mask allow space for movement, but it also keeps pressure off the delicate eye area, and the curved feature is ideal for anyone worried that a sleep mask might smush their long lashes or eyelash extensions.
