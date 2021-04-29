Miranda Kerr Wears This $6 Product Every Single Night for Better Sleep — and Better Lashes

What makes Kerr's favorite rounded-eye sleep mask different than other eye masks, though, is that it's fully adjustable, lightweight, and breathable, and has a special 3D-contoured design to create more space, so it doesn't touch your eyelids or lashes. (You can even open your eyes freely while wearing the mask if need be.) During REM sleep, it's common for your eyes and eyelids to move and flutter, according to the University of Michigan Health System. Experts don't seem concerned about an eye mask getting in the way of this movement (especially since wearing one comes with so many great sleep benefits), but you might sleep more comfortably if your lids and lashes have plenty of freedom at night. Not only does this type of mask allow space for movement, but it also keeps pressure off the delicate eye area, and the curved feature is ideal for anyone worried that a sleep mask might smush their long lashes or eyelash extensions.