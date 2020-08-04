Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's always satisfying to score a celebrity-approved beauty product (or four) from the drugstore. Camila Mendes' lavender deodorant? Sign me up. Shay Mitchell's micellar hand wash? Already added to cart.

But when it comes to hounding shelves for star-backed beauty buys, hair care products from Miss Jessie's is like hitting the jackpot, as Serena Williams, Yara Shahidi, and many others have all raved about the curly hair care brand.

And while the company offers tons of quality items, one product, in particular, has earned a spot in multiple celebs' routines: Miss Jessie's Multicultural Curls (Buy It, $16, target.com).

Who, exactly, is a fan of this curly-friendly find? None other than curl queen, Zendaya. (I mean, enough said.) In fact, Miss Jessie's Multicultural Curls was the sole styling product the Euphoria actress used in a YouTube and Facebook Watch video demonstrating her full hair routine.

After combing her damp locks, Zendaya applies the frizz-fighting lotion, which she refers to as her "special juice." "This basically just helps define the curls or the waves or whatever that I have and without making it crunchy," she explains. After running a generous amount through her hair, she dries her hair with a microfiber towel followed by a diffuser. (Related: My Favorite New Curly Hair Product Is Made for Dudes)

More recently, Outer Banks' Madison Bailey shared how she incorporates Miss Jessie's Multicultural Curls in her hair routine in a TikTok. The actress washes and detangles her hair, then, like Zendaya, runs the styling lotion through the lengths of her hair. Then she scrunches her hair with Miss Jessie's Jelly Soft Curls (Buy It, $14, target.com) and lets it air dry.

Miss Jessie's Multicultural Curls was created for folks with "mixed-race heritage" in mind, since their unique hair texture often doesn't fit neatly within a box that other products cater to—something the founders, who are both bi-racial know well, according to the brand's site.

While other products tend to be too heavy (and weigh down textured curls) or be too light (and ineffective in defining curls), Miss Jessie's Multicultural Curls is juuuust right. It's formulated with moisturizing safflower and olive oils to prevent frizz while giving curls a soft (not crunchy) hold.

Unsurprisingly, the moisturizing hair lotion is also a hit with many non-celeb curlies who are concerned with keeping their coils looking their very best. "I'm of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent and have thick curly, practically unmanageable hair," one person shared in a Target review. "Before this product, I've never been able to find a product that made my hair look the way it should. My hair was dull, limp, & electrical socket frizzy if I let it air dry or blow dry both with and without product...Used this product by itself and OMYGAWD! It's my new favorite product. Angels sang a joyous chorus for me. The curls held, there's definite definition, they're soft, moisturized, and the volume is insane!" (Related: The Best Leave-In Conditioners—Plus, Why You Should Be Using One)

"Love, love, love this product," another Target review reads. "It has a nice smell, not overpowering and it doesn't weigh my hair down and it moisturizes it. I have different types of hair: nice soft tight curls in the back, some curly, frizzy or kinky curls everywhere else. This product addresses it all."

The fact that Zendaya and Bailey both love the product enough to include it in their everyday routine says a lot. Miss Jessie's Multicultural Curls seems like a winning choice for getting soft, defined curls.